Jeopardy! Masters season 3 finale recap: Yogesh Raut takes championship in close two-game final against Groce and Zaheer

The 2025 Jeopardy! Masters season 3 finale, which aired on June 4, 2025, concluded with Yogesh Raut securing the championship after a close two-game final against Victoria Groce and Juveria Zaheer. The finale featured both semifinals and finals games, with the combined scores of the two final games determining the overall winner.

Groce entered the final as the defending champion with the highest number of match points, while Raut and Zaheer sought to claim the title. Throughout the evening, Raut’s consistent performance in the semifinals and finals earned him the top prize, the Alex Trebek trophy, and the title of Jeopardy! Master.

Finale overview of Jeopardy! Masters season 3

Semifinal Game 3: Groce advances to the final

In the first Jeopardy! Masters semifinal of the night, Victoria Groce faced off against Isaac Hirsch and Juveria Zaheer. Groce built a substantial lead early on, correctly answering multiple clues and effectively wagering a true Daily Double in “Books of the Bible,” earning $6,400.

By the end of the first round, she had amassed $12,800, followed by Zaheer with $3,400 and Hirsch with $2,000.

Groce maintained her lead throughout Double Jeopardy, finding both Daily Doubles and finishing with $32,400. Zaheer ended with $7,400, while Hirsch had $1,200. In Final Jeopardy, under the category “Medieval Times,” the correct answer was “Fealty."

Hirsch and Zaheer both answered correctly. Groce did not respond correctly, but her lead secured her advancement with $29,800. Hirsch was eliminated from the competition.

Semifinal Game 4: Raut earns spot in the final

The next semifinal featured Yogesh Raut, Isaac Hirsch, and Juveria Zaheer. Raut took an early lead by answering a Daily Double correctly under “Around India.” He maintained his dominance throughout the round, finishing with $9,200. After a judging correction, Zaheer held $3,600, while Hirsch had zero.

In Double Jeopardy, Zaheer found both Daily Doubles but only answered one correctly, ending the round with $10,400. Raut concluded with $18,800, and Hirsch finished with $3,600. In Final Jeopardy, the clue in “Island Countries” led to the correct answer, “St. Lucia."

All three Jeopardy! Masters contestants answered correctly. Raut’s wager increased his total to $20,801. He advanced to the final with five match points, joining Groce and Zaheer. Hirsch exited with $100,000 in prize money.

Finale Games 1 and 2: Two-game score decides the champion

The three Jeopardy! Masters finalists—Groce, Raut, and Zaheer—competed in two final games. In the first game, Groce took an early lead and found all three Daily Doubles. She finished Double Jeopardy with $21,200. Raut followed with $13,000, while Zaheer was eliminated after falling below zero.

In Final Jeopardy under “Peoples of the World,” both Groce and Raut answered incorrectly. Groce’s score after the game stood at $14,800, while Raut’s was zero.

In the second game, Zaheer found the first Daily Double and answered correctly, briefly taking the lead. Later, Raut wagered all his earnings on a true Daily Double and responded correctly in “The ‘End,’” bringing his total to $33,200. He ended Double Jeopardy with $36,000, followed by Zaheer with $20,800 and Groce with $11,000.

The Final Jeopardy clue in “Paintings” required contestants to identify Dr. Gachet. All three answered correctly. Groce wagered all $11,000, finishing the game with $22,000. Zaheer wagered $16,000 to reach $36,800. Raut wagered $5,601, totaling $41,601 and securing the championship. Raut won $500,000 and the title. Zaheer received $250,000, while Groce earned $150,000.

Stream Jeopardy! Masters season 3 anytime on Hulu.

