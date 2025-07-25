Patti LaBelle and her team walk away with $25K on Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud Season 11 released a new episode on July 24, 2025. The segment featured two battles, one between singers Patti LaBelle and Fantasia, and the other between singer Martina McBride and the Arquettes. In the first round, Patti and her team earned the opportunity to win up to $25,000 for their favorite charity in the Fast Money round.All they had to do to win the prize money was guess the most popular answers to survey questions posed to 100 people. The more popular the answer, the more points the player received. The Fast Money round was played by Patti herself and her publicist, Aliya Crawford.Patti went first and scored 132 points, leaving Aliya to earn at least another 68 to emerge victorious and secure the $25,000 cash prize. Aliya managed to score the remaining points, winning Patti and her team the prize money for their selected charity, Philabundance. Philabundance is a non-profit food bank that serves to fight hunger in the United States. A member of the Feeding America project, the organisation has a nationwide network of food banks and is committed to serving and uplifting those facing food insecurity.What questions was Patti LaBelle asked in Celebrity Family Feud's Fast Money round?Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey started the Fast Money round with 81-year-old Patti LaBelle. With 20 seconds on the clock, the first question asked was, &quot;When you were a kid, name a place you knew you had better behave yourself.&quot; The On My Own singer answered, &quot;In church.&quot;The following question was a fill-in-the-blank type that asked Patti for the most common word that came after jazz. She answered, &quot;Singer.&quot; The third quiz asked her to name a month when people started using heated seats in cars. Patti hesitated to come up with an answer, but ultimately went with September.With ten seconds remaining on the timer, Steve then asked the vocalist to name a type of shellfish, to which she replied, &quot;Crab.&quot; The last question asked her to name a letter &quot;that there's two of in the word balloon.&quot; Patti correctly guessed the letter O. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the quiz out of the way, it was time for the Celebrity Family Feud contestant to see how many points she had scored. Her first answer scored her 46 points, whereas the rest earned her 0, 4, 26, and 56, respectively, resulting in a total of 132 points.Shortly after, Aliya appeared on stage and was informed that she needed to score 68 points or more to win the round. Then the host of the ABC game show went on to ask Aliya the same set of five questions he had asked Patti.Aliya had 25 seconds on the clock. Her answers were store, music, November, shrimp, and the letter L. They earned her 8, 18, 30, 33, and 44 points, respectively. With that, Patti's team landed with a total of 265 points, emerging victorious and walking away with the $25,000 prize. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Celebrity Family Feud host later revealed that church, November, shrimp, and the letter O were the top answers from the survey.&quot;Well, that's $25,000 for Philabundance, everybody. I want to thank Patti and Fantasia, and everybody else for coming and hanging out with us on Celebrity Family Feud,&quot; he concluded.On the other hand, Fantasia competed on the game show for the nonprofit organization, Seasons Village, whose mission is to build a &quot;promising future for single mothers and their children to break the cycle of poverty.&quot;Celebrity Family Feud season 11 episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.