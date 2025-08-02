General Hospital spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025

A wave of change is set to arrive on General Hospital in the coming weeks. The transformation starts with Rocco's rigid and insistent take towards Britt, shaking his parents up. Meanwhile, Jason's findings about Britt accelerate after he faces numerous shocking revelations. While he finds support from Anna, Carly may have concerns about her daughter.The previous week on General Hospital saw Willow's dream wedding fizzle out in a shocking revelation. Willow was seen backtracking on her choice of a life partner as she approached Michael for a reunion. When her former husband refused to get back with her, Willow tried to meet her children. However, Michael stood firm in his refusal, asking her for more stability.Meanwhile, Jason dug around for intel on Britt. After his chat with Liesl Obrecht, and an interaction with Elizabeth, he got information on Britt's morgue. He was shocked to see dates missing on Britt's cremation records. However, while following up with a resort in Croatia, Jason heard Britt's voice in the background.Elsewhere, Emma tried her best to get to Dalton's lab, till Giovanni offered to search it in her place. The upcoming episodes will find the duo putting their plans into action. Meanwhile, on the long-running ABC daily soap, the Willow-Drew breakup may lead to some adjustments.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Events to look forward to from August 4 to 8, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMonday, August 4: The past knocks againThe week of August 4, 2025, on General Hospital starts with Commissioner Anna running into Obrecht. Whether their past rivalry will return to haunt them remains to be seen. On the other hand, Gio will come face-to-face with Detective Chase. Whether Gio has a civil encounter with his stepfather remains to be seen.Elsewhere, Molly is slated to get together with her father. They may get an opportunity to discuss his relationship with Ava. Meanwhile, Ava may propose to Alexis a new arrangement for extortion money.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 30 to August 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreTuesday, August 5: Agreements and rearrangementsJason is slated for an open talk with Sonny, where he will explain the reasons for believing Britt to be alive, including recently hearing her voice. Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Lucas will discuss Sonny and Carly's faith in the mob boss. Despite Felicia's advice, Lucas may find it difficult to look away from Sonny's crimes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the same time, Sonny's rival, Sidwell, will try to upend Tracy's command over situations. Whether he succeeds or faces scathing comments from the Quartermaine matriarch remains to be seen. Elsewhere, Willow will try to make everyone change their opinion about her unstable condition. Meanwhile, Michael will have some concerns about his current situation.Wednesday, August 6: Thoughtful deliberationsSonny is slated to figure something out during midweek on General Hospital. Whether he makes guesses about Britt after his chat with Jason or about Sidwell's next moves remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Michael and Chase will likely have a discussion. If Michael suspects Willow of being Daisy's stalker, he may need to reach out to authorities.On the other hand, Danny will help his friend-cum-brother, Rocco, process his current situation. Rocco may unburden himself before Danny. Meanwhile, Dante will meet Laura. This may be about Josslyn's connection with Dalton. He may warn about the dangers awaiting Joss. Elsewhere, Lulu Spencer will employ a new friend. However, she may need to develop trust in them.Thursday, August 7: Unburdening conversationsJordan and Mayor Laura will meet to discuss Sonny's situation and Sidwell's plans. As they compare notes on the mob clash, Sonny will receive Brook Lynn as a guest. BLQ will treat the mobster as a confidante as she opens up about her worries. Whether the topics include Gio or Lois remains to be seen. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere on General Hospital, Emma will have an open chat with Trina. While the latter may talk about her broken relationship, whether Emma shares any of her concerns remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Anna will use her network to get more intel. This may be about the WSB's connection with the professor, or about Britt.Friday, August 8: Discussions and disagreementsJason will need to process Anna's move, and he will take their long-standing friendship into consideration. Elsewhere, Drew will reach out to Elizabeth. He may ask her favor to get to Willow.Meanwhile, Carly may ask for Brennan's help with Josslyn. However, the WSB chief may not comply with what his lover wants. On the other hand, Lulu and Dante may find themselves in a heated argument. Their concern for Rocco's current predicament will likely tip them over. Elsewhere, Britt will be seen defying her boss's orders on General Hospital's weekend drama.Also Read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025Stay tuned to the upcoming actions on General Hospital as Rocco struggles with his origin story and the Britt story arc heats up.