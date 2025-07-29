General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 30 to August 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

  • home icon
By Poushali Guharauth
Modified Jul 29, 2025 12:56 GMT
Britt, Jason and Rocco on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)
Britt, Jason and Rocco on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)

An exposed secret changed the course of events on General Hospital's plot as another is gearing up for a big reveal in the upcoming weeks. On one hand, the exposé of Drew's affair with Nina blows up his wedding. On the other hand, fans get more glimpses of Britt in Croatia while Jason approaches Obrecht for more information on her death.

The previous episodes on General Hospital saw the mob war move to its next level with Marco pledging allegiance to his father despite Sonny advising him to stay away from the mobster. At the same time, Lucas cut ties with Carly over the latter's support for Sonny. On the other hand, ADA Turner did not get Marco or Sidwell to make a statement against the mob boss.

Elsewhere, as Willow got ready to wed Drew, Curtis dropped in to expose the Congressman's affair with her mother. A shocked Willow cut ties with her mother after the latter admitted to the affair. Willow, then, walked down the aisle and accused Drew at the altar before walking out on her wedding.

Meanwhile, on the long-running ABC soap, Josslyn and Vaughn planted a tracker on Greta as she took Dalton's bag to Croatia. General Hospital fans saw her meet Britt in a Croatian lab.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Jason digs into Britt's story arc

Britt Westbourne's storyline is back on GH with both Rocco and Jason digging it up. Moreover, coincidentally, Obrecht is in town attending to various matters after meeting Rocco. Also, fans had a couple of glimpses of Kelly Thiebaud at the airport and in different locations in Croatia.

In the upcoming episodes, Jason will ask Obrecht about Britt's passing and her funeral. Whether he plans an exhumation remains to be seen. Meanwhile, he will also meet Elizabeth to ask for a favor. This may be about pulling Britt's old medical files.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jason may reach out to Spinelli to track down Britt's current location if he believes Britt to be alive.

General Hospital: Rocco continues looking into his surrogate mother

Rocco is taken up with his birth story fiasco. While he believes that his existence is because of Britt's surrogacy, he is also interested in knowing his surrogate mother after learning about her from Jason and Obrecht. He is also happy to be acquainted with Britt's mother Dr. Obrecht.

On the other hand, Dante will reach out to Danny to know what Rocco may be thinking and planning. Since Danny may not know the whole story, Dante may task him to send feelers about Rocco's thoughts. Danny may soon talk to his friend and find out more.

Meanwhile, after the recent disapproval from his parents, Rocco has made it clear that he is interested in Britt. As such, Rocco may continue his association with Obrecht. Meanwhile, he will be happy to know that Jason believes Britt to be alive.

General Hospital: Emma gets embroiled in a mega plot

Emma has been eyeing to look into Professor Dalton's lab for quite some time. The GH spoilers hint that she may share her mission with Giovanni, who may offer to support her mission in return for her loyalty towards him. As such, the two will likely make a plan to slip into the laboratory.

Meanwhile, Henry Dalton is working on a project that also involves mobster Sidwell. On the other hand, viewers have seen Greta carrying Dalton's bag to Britt's lab in Croatia. As such, Emma may not know that Dalton's project has international connections. Her mission may land her in the firing line of a nexus larger than she can imagine.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming revelations and drama on the ABC daily soap.

