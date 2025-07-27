General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)

According to the spoilers, the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, airing from July 28 to August 1, 2025, will be dramatic in Port Charles, New York. Spoilers reveal that Willow Tait will be on the receiving end of some explosive news about her mother, Nina Reeves. She will potentially find out that her mother had been intimately involved with her fiancé.Meanwhile, Jenz Sidwell, the mob lord, will try his best to make his rival, Sonny Corinthos, pay for the damage he had caused to Jenz previously. In addition to these developments, things between Cody Bell and Ava Jerome will end up becoming extremely complicated.3 major developments to expect on the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 20251) Willow Tait will be in for a huge surprise after she finds out that her mother, Nina Reeves, had been in a casual relationship with her fiance, Drew Cain QuartermaineIn the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025, spoilers reveal that Willow Tait will have a hard time. Spoilers reveal that she would end up finding out that while she had been falling in love with Drew Cain Quartermaine, her mother, Nina Reeves, and Drew had been intimately involved with each other.Nina's biggest fear will come true, and Willow will confront her mother regarding the secret that she had buried along with Drew. Spoilers reveal that while Nina will try her best to salvage their bond, Willow will assert that it has been spoiled beyond repair. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe plot suggests that this would be an issue that Drew would not be able to talk himself out of, and Willow might end up leaving him at the altar during their wedding nuptials.2) Jenz Sidwell will focus on trying to exact revenge on Sonny Corinthos for the part he had played in the fiasco involving Marco Rios's kidnappingSpoilers reveal that Jenz Sidwell will not let Sonny Corinthos get away with being involved in the Marco Rios kidnapping scheme. Recently on General Hospital, Jenz had to follow through with Sonny's demands, but that was only to ensure that Marco was returned to him unharmed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the coming week's episodes of the show, Jenz will retaliate heavily. Spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos will prepare for any looming threats and dangers, and his loved ones could also be under Jenz's radar.3) Things between Cody Bell and Ava Jerome will end up getting complicatedIn the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Cody Bell and Ava Jerome's relationship will get increasingly complicated. Initially, their interaction had begun when Cody had been following the seduction plot for Kristina Corinthos Davis; however, Cody's feelings towards Ava had genuinely grown into something more. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Ava had been unaware of Cody's plan, in the recent episodes of the show, she also had been feeling attracted to Cody. Spoilers reveal that while Ric Lansing will focus on Elizabeth Baldwin, Ava will continue falling for Cody, and the two of them could potentially be a couple.Fans can watch episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.