General Hospital recap (July 31, 2025): Michael rejects Willow’s offer, Drew misleads Curtis and Jason uncovers a mistake

The saga of deceptions and lies continued on the General Hospital's episode of Thursday, July 31, 2025. While Michael felt compelled to refuse Willow's proposition, Drew deceived Curtis into believing in a truce. Other arcs featuring in the episode involved Anna's worry over Emma's involvement with Dalton, Carly's advice for Josslyn and Jason probing Britt's death.The recent events on General Hospital included Willow walking out on her groom at the altar. This was after Curtis revealed the Congressman's affair with Willow's mother and its timeline. A dejected Willow cut ties with both, her mother and her beau, and moved in with Elizabeth. On the other hand, Jason followed up with his sleuthing about Britt's death by approaching Liesl Obrecht without much success. Meanwhile, Britt was seen in a Croatian lab and later, in her resort room. The previous episodes of General Hospital also focussed on Josslyn and Vaughn's WSB assignment with Greta before Dante and Anna tracked them. However, Brennan called them off the assignment before romancing Carly on the long-running ABC soap.General Hospital: Significant events of July 31, 2025Michael declines Willow's suggestion View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter her wedding fell through due to disclosure of lies and betrayals, Willow hysterically rushed to Carly's house to meet her children. Michael turned her away, while Carly showed her the mirror to make her understand why that was not the right time for Wiley to meet his mother. Willow calmed down at Elizabeth's house and made another attempt at reconciling with Michael on Thursday's General Hospital episode, dated July 31, 2025. She offered to get back with him, claiming to realize Drew's shortcomings. However, Michael rejected her idea of getting back with her.Pushed back, Willow turned hysterical and offered to co-parent the children, demanding to see them. In reply, Michael refused to let her see the kids. He pointed out that she was in no stable mental state to be around them. An agitated Willow went back resolving to prove that she is a stable mother.Anna frets about EmmaGeneral Hospital fans saw Dante present Anna with intel on Greta, the courier who was being tracked by Josslyn and Vaughn. They realized that Greta went to the pool where Dalton was also present. Since the courier left for Croatia, the PCPD cannot do much. However, Anna realized that Dalton was involved in something the WSB was interested in. As such, she worried about Emma's interest in Dalton's animal tests. Since Emma Drake wanted to volunteer for the professor's attention, her grandmother got anxious. Meanwhile, Emma disclosed to Giovanni her theft of the key to Dalton's facility.Also Read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025Carly alerts JosslynCarly took it upon herself to advise her daughter about her romantic interest in Vaughn. She pointed out that Vaughn was much older than her and may be pitting her against Emma. However, Josslyn downplayed the situation saying that it was a love triangle. Moreover, she claimed to not being seriously in love with Vaughn. Assured by her daughter, Carly promised to be there for her if ever needed. As per General Hospital plot, Carly is so far unaware of Josslyn's role in WSB.Drew plays CurtisDrew walked up to Curtis and pretended to be annoyed by too many enemies. He claimed that he wanted to resolve some of the enmities and offered truce to his former friend. Curtis reminded him about the blackmail-worthy intel he has on Portia. As Curtis asked for the material in return for truce, Drew agreed.However, when Martin asked Drew whether his interaction with his nemesis was friendly, the Congressman admitted to have fooled his former friend. He declared to having a longterm plan over this.Jason probes Britt's deathAfter his last interaction with Obrecht delivered no information, Jason was seen reaching out to Elizabeth. General Hospital viewers found the henchman at the nurse's house asking for a personal favor about the list of mortuaries for morgue bodies from the hospital. Since Liz was busy with laundry, she set up the list for Jason to look in.After getting the name of the mortuary where Britt was sent, Jason arrived at the location. While the morgue records claimed that Obrecht arranged for Britt's cremation and collected her ashes, there was no date against the incident. Jason will likely find this mistake shocking and will dig some more.Catch the next episode of General Hospital to watch Jason's next move as Willow thinks out a plan.