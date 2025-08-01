What to expect from today’s episode of General Hospital (August 1, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital airing on August 1, 2025, promise a dramatic episode full of changing alliances, uncomfortable truths, and rising suspicions. Major storylines involving Jason, the WSB, and Sonny will take center stage. Viewers can expect some shocking moments and intense conversations as characters make important choices.The main focus of the General Hospital episode is Jason telling Anna something about Britt Westbourne, that could completely change the WSB’s investigation. At the same time, Sonny starts to question someone’s recent actions, and other characters try to figure out what people are really hiding. The tension is building, and each storyline is moving closer to a major twist. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeneral Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on August 1, 2025Jason’s Britt sighting fuels WSB suspicionJason on General Hospital is starting to believe more and more that Britt might still be alive, so he decides to tell Anna what he’s found. He recently discovered there’s no official record of Britt’s cremation, which makes him even more suspicious.Anna has already been feeling uneasy, and now she might start to agree with Jason’s theory that someone powerful is hiding Britt. If she really is alive and being kept somewhere, it could mean trouble for both Jason and Anna.The WSB changes courseIn a surprising twist on General Hospital, the WSB decides to stop focusing on Professor Dalton. Brennan tells Vaughn and Josslyn that Dalton is no longer their main target. This means the WSB may now be after someone else, possibly Britt or someone connected to her research.It’s clear the mission isn’t over yet, and Brennan seems to be hiding something. Josslyn and Vaughn might be pulled back into action soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSonny’s trust begins to waverLucas opens up to Felicia and shares how upset he is that Sonny didn’t face any consequences after Marco’s kidnapping. He’s even more frustrated now that Marco has teamed up with Jenz Sidwell and is planning to go after Sonny.Meanwhile, Sonny starts noticing strange behavior, possibly from Willow, especially after her recent emotional outbursts and breakup with Drew. As things start to feel off, Sonny may begin to realize that not everyone around him can be trusted.Family tensions and unanswered questionsTensions are running high for the Davis family on General Hospital as both Kristina and Alexis look for answers. Kristina comes across someone who seems upset and wants to help. Meanwhile, Alexis is still trying to understand what went wrong at the wedding that upset Scout. She might talk to Drew to figure out how everything got so out of control and try to make sense of the situation. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmma and Gio plot a break-in with help from a four-legged friendEmma asks Gio to help her with a plan involving the lab break-in, showing that the two are up to something risky and important. Their plan might help them uncover the truth, but things won’t go smoothly. Even Outback the dog gets involved in the chaos, making it clear that Emma is willing to take risks to get the answers she wants.A mysterious visitor for BrittAt the resort where Britt is being kept, someone shows up at her door and tells her she’s not allowed to leave. This mystery visitor, possibly Pascal, who might be working for the people holding her, could be part of a bigger plan. Britt’s return is still a secret, and this moment makes things even more mysterious.Dante questions DannyDante is worried about how his son Rocco is feeling, so he talks to Danny to try and understand what’s going on. Their talk might bring out some hidden emotions or secrets Rocco hasn’t shared.Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu