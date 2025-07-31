  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 31, 2025): Anna worries for Emma, Curtis confronts Drew and Jason seeks help

General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 31, 2025): Anna worries for Emma, Curtis confronts Drew and Jason seeks help

By Poushali Guharauth
Modified Jul 31, 2025 09:43 GMT
Clockwise from left, Jason, Drew, Curtis, Anna and Emma on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)
Clockwise from left, Jason, Drew, Curtis, Anna and Emma on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)

An attempt to resolve past fallouts dominates the General Hospital storyline for Thursday, July 31, 2025. In the wake of Willow's altar drama and Jason's weird thoughts over seeing Britt, both story arcs are likely to see some action in the upcoming weeks. Moreover, Emma has been sitting on her mission for weeks now and is expected to act any time soon.

Ad

The teaser video for the upcoming episode on July 31, 2025, has been released by the YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview. As per the video, Anna shares her worry with Dante over her granddaughter as she expresses:

"Emma's going to get herself into a situation she can't get out of."

Anna may be referring to Emma's interactions with Vaughn and Josslyn. Meanwhile, Curtis faces his friend-turned-foe, Drew, with a demand. He says:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Are you willing to hand over the blackmail material you have on my wife?"
youtube-cover
Ad

Drew used the intel for months to make Portia comply with various unlawful stipulations. Elsewhere, Jason is seen requesting someone:

"I really need your help."

Since he is following the events surrounding Britt's death and exit from the town, he may reach out to residents who were in town at the time. That may include Elizabeth or Spinelli. Other story arcs to feature on the long-running ABC soap include Emma's disclosure to Gio, Willow's negotiation with Michael, and Carly's advice for Josslyn.

Ad

General Hospital: Important plot arcs to watch out for on July 31, 2025

The YouTube teaser video opens with Anna's anxiety about Emma. She is seen sharing her concerns with Dante. As they know the secret identities of Vaughn and Josslyn, they may worry about Emma's association with them. While Anna does not know about Emma's mission, she may worry about the latter's interest in working for the shady professor.

Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Emma is seen in the next scene in the General Hospital teaser talking to Giovanni. She reveals her move of getting the master key to Henry Dalton's facility from Vaughn. While she does not know Vaughn's real identity, she used him to get access to the professor. It is likely that Emma shares her plan and her actual mission with Gio, who may agree to back her up.

The following frame on the General Hospital promo video finds Curtis asking Drew to give back all the material he has against Portia. Since they have the potential to destroy her career, and Drew has been holding them over Portia's head, Curtis wants to take them off Drew.

Ad

However, Drew has asked Portia to tweak Michael's medical file to help Willow get her children's custody. He may have this last opportunity to please Willow and get her back. As such, the Congressman may not agree to comply with Curtis's demands.

Also read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 30 to August 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Ad

Meanwhile, Willow is seen meeting Michael. She seems to have calmed down after her hysterical outburst on the night of her wedding. She will be seen suggesting a joint effort in raising the children. While Michael refuses to get back with her, after her fallout with Drew, she will request that he let her have a say about the future of their children.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Carly offers her opinion to her daughter. She is seen criticizing Vaughn and telling Josslyn that she deserves a better person in her life. So far, Carly does not know the WSB identities of Vaughn and her daughter. She may think that Josslyn is stuck in a love triangle with the young man and Emma. As such, she may ask Joss to dump Vaughn.

Ad

As mentioned before, the closing scene in the General Hospital teaser finds Jason asking for help. He is likely at Elizabeth's house and probing further into Britt's mystery. Since his last chat with Liesl Obrecht did not reveal much, Jason may ask Liz to dig out Britt's old files in the hope of getting some intel on her death.

Also read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025

Ad

Tune into General Hospital to learn more about Jason's request and Michael's response to Willow.

About the author
Poushali Guharauth

Poushali Guharauth

Twitter icon

Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.

Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.

Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.

When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Poushali Guharauth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications