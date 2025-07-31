General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 31, 2025): Anna worries for Emma, Curtis confronts Drew and Jason seeks help

An attempt to resolve past fallouts dominates the General Hospital storyline for Thursday, July 31, 2025. In the wake of Willow's altar drama and Jason's weird thoughts over seeing Britt, both story arcs are likely to see some action in the upcoming weeks. Moreover, Emma has been sitting on her mission for weeks now and is expected to act any time soon.The teaser video for the upcoming episode on July 31, 2025, has been released by the YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview. As per the video, Anna shares her worry with Dante over her granddaughter as she expresses:&quot;Emma's going to get herself into a situation she can't get out of.&quot;Anna may be referring to Emma's interactions with Vaughn and Josslyn. Meanwhile, Curtis faces his friend-turned-foe, Drew, with a demand. He says:&quot;Are you willing to hand over the blackmail material you have on my wife?&quot;Drew used the intel for months to make Portia comply with various unlawful stipulations. Elsewhere, Jason is seen requesting someone:&quot;I really need your help.&quot;Since he is following the events surrounding Britt's death and exit from the town, he may reach out to residents who were in town at the time. That may include Elizabeth or Spinelli. Other story arcs to feature on the long-running ABC soap include Emma's disclosure to Gio, Willow's negotiation with Michael, and Carly's advice for Josslyn.General Hospital: Important plot arcs to watch out for on July 31, 2025The YouTube teaser video opens with Anna's anxiety about Emma. She is seen sharing her concerns with Dante. As they know the secret identities of Vaughn and Josslyn, they may worry about Emma's association with them. While Anna does not know about Emma's mission, she may worry about the latter's interest in working for the shady professor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Emma is seen in the next scene in the General Hospital teaser talking to Giovanni. She reveals her move of getting the master key to Henry Dalton's facility from Vaughn. While she does not know Vaughn's real identity, she used him to get access to the professor. It is likely that Emma shares her plan and her actual mission with Gio, who may agree to back her up.The following frame on the General Hospital promo video finds Curtis asking Drew to give back all the material he has against Portia. Since they have the potential to destroy her career, and Drew has been holding them over Portia's head, Curtis wants to take them off Drew.However, Drew has asked Portia to tweak Michael's medical file to help Willow get her children's custody. He may have this last opportunity to please Willow and get her back. As such, the Congressman may not agree to comply with Curtis's demands.Also read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 30 to August 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Willow is seen meeting Michael. She seems to have calmed down after her hysterical outburst on the night of her wedding. She will be seen suggesting a joint effort in raising the children. While Michael refuses to get back with her, after her fallout with Drew, she will request that he let her have a say about the future of their children.Elsewhere on General Hospital, Carly offers her opinion to her daughter. She is seen criticizing Vaughn and telling Josslyn that she deserves a better person in her life. So far, Carly does not know the WSB identities of Vaughn and her daughter. She may think that Josslyn is stuck in a love triangle with the young man and Emma. As such, she may ask Joss to dump Vaughn.As mentioned before, the closing scene in the General Hospital teaser finds Jason asking for help. He is likely at Elizabeth's house and probing further into Britt's mystery. Since his last chat with Liesl Obrecht did not reveal much, Jason may ask Liz to dig out Britt's old files in the hope of getting some intel on her death.Also read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025Tune into General Hospital to learn more about Jason's request and Michael's response to Willow.