What to expect from today’s episode of General Hospital (July 31, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital airing on July 31, 2025, viewers can expect a day full of secrets, revenge, and surprising moves in Port Charles. Drew Cain plans payback, and Jason Morgan shows up at Elizabeth Baldwin's door looking for help, setting off big changes across several storylines.As the week wraps up, emotions run high and choices get tougher. Willow Tait hopes to work things out with Michael Corinthos. Carly Spencer gives Josslyn Jacks a warning about Vaughn, and Anna Devane grows more worried about what Emma might do next. Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford's plan is falling apart and may lead to serious consequences.General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 31, 2025Anna's concern grows over Emma's next moveAnna Devane on General Hospital opens up to Dante Falconeri, sharing her concern that Emma Scorpio-Drake might be in over her head. Emma has taken Vaughn's master key and is now working with Gio to break into the lab. Their plan is risky, and Anna is starting to suspect that something could go wrong very soon.Curtis faces Drew's wrath after his secret is exposedCurtis goes to Drew, hoping he'll give up the blackmail material he has on Portia. But Curtis doesn't realize that Elizabeth has already let it slip that he was the one who ruined the wedding. Drew blames Nina at first, but now he knows Curtis was responsible and wants payback. That could mean revealing Portia's secrets next.Willow makes an emotional plea to MichaelWillow is still deeply hurt by Michael's choice to keep her from seeing their kids. With tears in her eyes, she asks him to work with her for Wiley and Amelia's sake. She makes a heartfelt promise, hoping it will change his mind. It's unclear if Michael will give in or keep his distance, but Willow's emotional plea adds powerful feelings to the day's events.Carly gives Josslyn a reality checkCarly gives Josslyn a serious warning about Vaughn, convinced that he's stringing along both Josslyn and Emma. From Carly's point of view, any guy who likes seeing two girls fight over him isn't someone worth dating. She thinks Vaughn just enjoys the attention and isn't being genuine.Carly doesn't know that Josslyn's relationship with Vaughn is actually fake and part of a secret WSB mission. She believes her daughter is caught in a messy love triangle and wants her to stay smart and protect her heart. Meanwhile, Josslyn has to keep pretending that the romance is real, all while hiding the truth about why she's really spending time with Vaughn.Jason seeks Elizabeth's help in the Britt mysteryJason goes to Elizabeth's place with an important request. He's starting to believe that Britt Westbourne might still be alive and thinks Elizabeth can help him find proof at the hospital. She might be able to check medical records or lab results that support his theory. As Jason keeps digging for clues, the mystery gets closer to a big reveal.Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu