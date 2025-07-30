General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 30, 2025): Lulu receives a warning, Michael takes a stand and Nina strikes a deal

Revelations are slated to change relationship equations in General Hospital's current storyline. With Willow's wedding ending in a disaster, repercussions are expected. Meanwhile, in Britt's story arc, Rocco is enthused to know about her, while the teenager's parents are concerned for him. All this unfolds while a major mob clash is looming over Port Charles in the coming weeks.The teaser for the July 30, 2025, episode, as shared by the YouTube channel General Hospital Preview, shows Lulu receiving advice from her mother. Laura says:&quot;I think you are making a terrible mistake.&quot;Lulu may be thinking of ways to keep Rocco from connecting with Obrecht, while her mother believes otherwise. Meanwhile, Michael refuses to do Drew's bidding as he states:&quot;I just don't feel like I can take that risk right now.&quot;He is likely replying to Drew's request to let Willow meet her children. Elsewhere, Nina is ready to take the next step. She is seen sitting with Ric as she remarks:&quot;I would make a deal with the devil if it would help my daughter.&quot;She is likely taking legal advice from Ric Lansing. The other arcs likely to feature on the long-running ABC daily soap include Kai's admission to Jossyn, Willow's realization, and Curtis's discussion with Trina.General Hospital: Significant events slated for July 30, 2025As the YouTube teaser video shows, Laura advises her daughter against making a huge mistake. This is likely about Lulu's concerns for Rocco's interest towards Britt.Also read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince she caught her son connecting with Obrecht, and he openly told them that he likes the latter, Lulu may react to the situation. She may plan to stop Rocco from seeing Liesl Obrecht. Laura may explain that this will push Rocco further away.The next scene on the General Hospital teaser shows Josslyn facing Kai. The latter states that he is responsible for his broken relationship and Trina's heartbreak, not Josslyn. This may be after Joss worries that she unknowingly contributed to their breakup.The following scene finds Drew taken aback as Michael declines the former's proposal. As Michael points out the risks that the proposal presents, the Congressman may find himself out of options to get Willow back by coercing Michael. The Congressman may have asked Michael to allow Willow her kids' visitations, to keep her happy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Willow is awake at Elizabeth's house, and her hysterical trauma from the previous day's ordeal seems to have worn off. She realizes that her visit to Carly's place and trying to see Wiley was unwise. She may plan her next move calmly. Whether she waits for the court's hearing or schemes a sneaky move remains to be seen.At the same time, her mother plans to get Willow secured despite their fallout. Nina is seen with Ric as she is ready to fight for her daughter. She shows her intention to make a pact with anyone who can benefit Willow's cause. Since Ric is a lawyer, Nina may team up with him as his client. However, they may keep their pact a secret till the right time.The other story arc to be explored on General Hospital is Trina's chat with Curtis. It is likely that Curtis will explain the situation under which Drew's wedding was called off. He may also assure her that Portia will be out of danger soon. Whether he opens up to his daughter about his role in destroying the wedding remains to be seen.Also read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 30 to August 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreTune in to General Hospital to catch the upcoming drama as Nina and Ric team up and Lulu reconsiders her actions.