General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025)

As per Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers, the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, airing from August 4 to August 8, 2025, will be dramatic in Port Charles, New York. Spoilers reveal that Professor Henry Hank Dalton will be under fire after Britt examines his research work and disapproves of it, while Vaughn and Josslyn Jacks will continue to dig for more information on him.Meanwhile, Ava Jerome will find herself feeling attracted to Cody Bell, and Cody might also end up reciprocating her feelings. In addition to these developments, Willow Tait will fall back into her old patterns of being manipulated by Drew Cain Quartermaine, and she will also end up not forgiving her mother, Nina Reeves.3 major developments to expect from August 4, 2025, to August 8, 2025, on General Hospital1) Professor Henry Hank Dalton will face some roadblocks in his research due to Britt's feedback, while Vaughn and Josslyn will further try to look into his past and find out more informationIn the upcoming episodes of General Hospital from August 4 to 8, 2025, Britt will examine Professor Henry Hank Dalton's research and disapprove of it. Spoilers hint that Britt might end up giving Hank a bad progress report, which would make their mutual boss retaliate against Hank in some way or the other. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Vaughn and Josslyn Jacks will continue trying to find background information on Hank while also juggling their fake romance on the side. Spoilers reveal that Josslyn will try her best not to fall for Vaughn, but the lines between them might end up getting blurred.Emma Scorpio Drake will end up scoring Vaughn's master key to the lab and hatch a secret plan to get inside, along with Gio Palmieri, but they might get interrupted by Josslyn and Vaughn.2) Ava Jerome will find herself getting attracted to Cody Bell, and Cody might also potentially end up reciprocating her feelingsSpoilers of General Hospital reveal that Ava Jerome will struggle with trying to hold herself back from having romantic feelings for Cody Bell. Since Molly Lansing Davis had pushed Cody away from her due to Kristina Corinthos Davis's plans, Cody might end up pursuing Ava. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn recent episodes of the show, Cody had begun to see the gentler and softer side of Ava, and spoilers reveal that he might also fall for her.3) Drew Cain Quartermaine will try to manipulate Willow Tait to get married to him at the earliest, while Nina Reeves will face Willow's wrathIn the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, Curtis Ashford will hint at the possibility of Drew Cain Quartermaine trying to manipulate Willow Tait back into his life. The plot hints that since Drew had figured out that Willow was Daisy Gilmore's stalker, he could end up holding that information over her head. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew might end up threatening to reveal Willow's stalking to make her reunite with him. Nina Reeves will try her best to safeguard Willow, but she will also have to face Willow's wrath for having been intimate with her fiancé.Fans can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.