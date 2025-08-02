General Hospital weekly update (July 28 to August 1, 2025): Willow runs from the altar, while Jason found something shocking about Britt

This past week in Port Charles, on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, was filled with a few high-stakes storylines. As Willow decided to confront Drew at the altar, Michael revealed the truth about Drew. On the other hand, Curtis felt bad about his actions and apologised to Nina.Elsewhere, Jason is on a hunt to find the truth about Britt and her current whereabouts. This hunt led him to a shocking revelation, which may unfold in the upcoming episodes. Further on, at the General Hospital, Carly confronts Josslyn about her life choices.Here's everything to know that happened on General Hospital from July 28 to August 1, 2025Willow's confrontation and aftermathThe week on General Hospital started with the much-awaited wedding of Willow Tait and Drew Cain. What was to be a celebration, however, turned out to be a public display of heartbreak. Willow, who had just discovered Drew's infidelity with her mother, Nina, was unable to proceed with the ceremony. It was at the altar that she stood, Drew up and, in a scene that sent shockwaves through Port Charles, left him alone.Further, Willow found herself relying on Michael for comfort, as Drew, stunned by the public humiliation. She ran to Carly's place to tell her about the ceremony and that it did not go through. However, Michael stopped her from meeting the kids. Anyway, Liz came to the rescue and took her back to her place. The next day, she went back to Michael's house. She mentioned that she is in a better state of mind and wants to discuss something.Anyhow, their discussion leads to Michael revealing that Drew was behind their failed meet-up in Germany. When they started discussing the kids' custody, Michael also added that Willow follows the court orders, hinting that he does not want to settle out of court.Jason's search for Britt WestbourneElsewhere on General Hospital, Jason Morgan was driven by a mission of his own. Having just seen a woman who resembled his dead ex-girlfriend, Britt Westbourne, Jason started believing that she could be alive. His dogged pursuit of the truth brought him to Britt's mom, Liesl Obrecht, who was less than cooperative. Jason's suspicions increased, and eventually he confided in Elizabeth, seeking her help.He found out about her incomplete morgue form, and this new development has left viewers wondering if Jason's persistent crusade will lead to a dramatic reunion. However, Britt is seen in Croatia, visibly unhappy with Professor Dalton's research paper. She also had a visitor, hinting at a new romance she pursued while she was away from Port Charles, thus adding another layer to the upcoming drama.Josslyn's new missionMeanwhile, Josslyn Jacks was presented with a storyline. While she works in secrecy for WSB, she is faced with some difficult choices. During the week, Carly tried to confront Josslyn about her decision to date Vaughn. However, though it is a cover, she adds that it is her life and her choice, that Carly must respect. Anyhow, further, when she meets with Vaughn, she is left shocked when he tells her that Brennan has pulled them from the mission.What else happened on General Hospital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther, on General Hospital, as the wedding drama took place, the Corinthos family was still dealing with its own chaos. Michael and Willow's fight was a result of the intricate family dynamics and allegiances. In the meantime, Kristina confided in Michael over her suspicions about Molly and Cody, revealing a secret that she had tried to kill Anna. Also revealed that Ric and Anna have been blackmailing her.Nina called Portia and Curtis and revealed that her relationship with Villow is at stake. Curtis apologised for his part in the same. Further, she sat with Ric and discussed that he should start preparing for Willow's upcoming custody hearing.Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu