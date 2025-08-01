General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 1, 2025): Brennan updates Joss about a mission change as Jason shares his growing doubts with Anna

Secrets are leading to larger conspiracies on the current General Hospital storyline as the Britt story arc connects Jason and PCPD with the WSB and Dalton. With Anna and Brennan keeping an eye on the shady professor, Jason's Britt-sighting will add another page to the saga. Meanwhile, the plot for the mob clash in town thickens with Lucas joining the fray.The soap's spoiler teaser for August 1, 2025, released on YouTube by General Hospital Preview, sees Brennan sharing vital intel with his two Port Charles agents. He tells Vaughn and Josslyn:&quot;Dalton is no longer the primary target.&quot;He may task his agents with fresh assignments. Meanwhile, Jason meets Anna. He is seen asking in desperation:&quot;Source something? I need you to tell me that it's not just in my head.&quot;Jason may be seeking more information on Britt after a glimpse of the character from the past. Elsewhere, Lucas seems to be taking a stand as he refuses to look away. He is likely referring to Sonny's role in Marco's abduction. Some of the other arcs for August 1, 2025, include Emma and Gio's mission and Britt's predicament on the long-running ABC daily soap.General Hospital: Important events to look forward to on August 1, 2025The General Hospital teaser video mentioned above opens with Lucas's outrage. He is seen facing Felicia as he rants about refusing to look away anymore when he sees something wrong. He is likely discussing Marco's statement, in which the latter denied Sonny's connection to his absence.Also Read: What to expect from today’s episode of General Hospital (August 1, 2025)? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLucas rescued Marco and knows the truth. As such, he wants to speak up for the victim of the mob clash. Felicia will likely advise him on the wisest option. The following scene shows Emma and Giovanni outside a facility. Emma informs Gio that she plans to call in extra backup in case they need it. Outback barks as Gio looks concerned. Emma may be planning to break into Dalton's lab. Meanwhile, Kristina enquires about an incident. While her audience is not visible, she may be concerned about the success of her plan. Alternatively, she may enquire about the latest happenings as Alexis worries about Scout.The next scene on the GH teaser shows Brennan's WSB office. He informs his two agents about the possibility of a target other than Henry Dalton. Whether WSB knows about Britt's connection remains to be seen. The next frame sees Sonny Corinthos question someone. He asks what behavior they are discussing. The other person likely points out a resident's odd actions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe GH teaser video moves on to Jason's current mission. Jason possibly asked Anna to source information connected to Britt being alive. He seems to enquire whether the commissioner, played by Finola Hughes, got any news. Since Jason believes that Britt may be alive, he needs validation for the same.Also Read: General Hospital's Finola Hughes comments on rivalry with Y&amp;R team on Celebrity Family FeudHe is desperate to know that the person he saw at the airport was not a figment of his imagination. GH viewers know that Britt Westbourne is in Croatia. The soap's teaser ends with a scene of Britt as she stands at the door of her resort room. Someone forbids her from going out. They may be a representative of her employers.Also Read: Who was Britt Westbourne on General Hospital? Everything you need to knowTune in to General Hospital to watch the upcoming drama as Britt faces resistance while Jason pulls out intel on her.