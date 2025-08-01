Who plays Stella Henry on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the character Stella Henry is played by veteran actress Vernee Johnson. The character of Stella was introduced in 2017 as an overprotective aunt of Curtis Ashford. She has appeared on the soap in a recurring capacity and has been part of several major story arcs.Vernee is a celebrated artist who has been involved in the entertainment industry for many years. Before starting her television acting career, she was part of a theater group. The actress has won several awards and has been recognized for her work in the daytime TV industry.Here's everything to know about Vernee Johnson from General Hospital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVernee Christell Watson is an American actress, acting coach, and author born in New York City on September 28, 1949. She has been married to Van Johnson and Joe Duckett, but is currently single. She co-founded a non-profit organization called The H.E.ART Performing Arts, a performing arts studio. She was passionate about acting and graduated from New York University with a degree in Drama. The actress got her first major break on the daytime TV series One Life to Live, playing the character of Nina. She also starred alongside Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Additionally, she made guest appearances on shows like The Big Bang Theory and its spinoff, Young Sheldon. She has appeared on numerous series, including Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, Team KYlie, Baby Talk, Sister-Sister, NCIS, Welcome Back Kotter, and many more.Beyond her TV roles, she has voiced several animated characters on shows like WondLa, The Ant Bully, Craig of the Creek, The Legend of Frosty Snowman, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Scooby-Doo, and others.She has received awards for her work in the daytime soap opera industry. She won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance as Stella Henry, also known as Aunt Stella, on the soap opera General Hospital.All about Vernee Johnson's character on General HospitalStella Henry, a fictional character on General Hospital, came into existence in 2017 and has been a key part of Port Charles ever since. Initially, she was portrayed as an overprotective relative of Curtis Ashford, disapproving of Curtis's relationship with Jordan. She disliked Jordan and even blamed her for her nephew Tommy's death.Over time, her hostility toward Jordan softened, and they managed to work through their differences. One of her most dramatic storylines involved revealing a secret that uncovered the true identity of T.J. Ashford's biological father. This revelation caused significant drama on the show and shifted the family dynamic on the soap.Currently, she has been questioning her family members’ choices. She questioned why Curtis published an article about Natalia Ramirez, which also targeted Sonny Corinthos. Additionally, she questioned the real reason behind Trina's breakup with Kai. However, Curtis advised her to respect their privacy regarding this matter.Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu