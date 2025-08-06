What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (August 6, 2025)?

Secrecies are gearing up to upend lives in the upcoming weeks on General Hospital as hinted in the episode of August 6, 2025. While Michael pushes Chase back, Willow pleads Isaiah to remain quiet about a secret he stumbles on. Elsewhere, Jason wants Obrecht to remove herself from the equation between Rocco and his parents.The previous episodes on General Hospital have chalked out the WSB's role in following Dalton's project. As Anna planned to disclose Josslyn's secret to Carly, Brennan had the commissioner abducted before laying out the facts for her. Although Anna realized that Dalton's connection and Josslyn's current assignment connect to Britt's location as guessed by Jason, she remained quiet about it.Meanwhile, Michael shared his views with Dante on his newborn's stalker. While he promised not to make any move against Willow for that, he wanted to keep Wiley and Amelia away from their stalker mother. Elsewhere, Marco was seen in collusion with his father as Sidwell held a secret to take down his rival on the long-running ABC daily soap.Meanwhile on GH, Kristina upped Cody's payment to continue with her revenge plan which seemed to succeed. On one hand, Ava offered to cut Ric off the extortion program, while on the other, Ric got genuinely interested towards Elizabeth.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Events to watch out for on August 6, 2025Michael refuses Chase's offerRecently, Chase reconnected with Willow, who gained the cop's sympathy with promises of damage control. At the same time, Michael worked out the clues connected to Daisy's stalking and came to the conclusion that Willow was behind scaring his daughter out of town. He shared his opinion with Dante, but declined to lodge any official complaint.The General Hospital episode of August 6, 2025, will find Chase approaching Michael. The detective may speak on behalf of Willow asking her former husband to reconsider her visitations to her children. However, after recently resolving to keep Wiley and Amelia away from their stalker mother, Michael will straightaway refuse Chase.However, Michael may not share his opinion about Willow being the stalker with the cop. On the other hand, Isaiah may learn about Willow's role in the baby exchange fiasco. If he questions her, she may ask him to let it go. That may explain why she asks the doctor to keep a secret in the General Hospital spoilers.Situations surrounding Rocco get tense View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRocco had a tough time telling his parents that he liked the company of Obrecht. He also approached grandmother Laura to tell her how he liked listening about his babyhood. However, Lulu told Jason not to encourage Rocco's love for Britt. As such, the henchman will be seen warning Liesl Obrecht.He will forbid her from destroying Rocco's relationship with his parents. On the other hand, Lulu will approach Carly. Working out the arrangement that Rocco works at the Metro Court pool which Dr. Obrecht also visits, Lulu may want the pool's owner to help keep a distance between her son and the disgraced doctor. However, Carly may put up a condition against helping.In the meantime, General Hospital fans will see Rocco having a chat with Danny. He may open up about his dilemma and current stance with his parents. Danny may try to advise him on some wise actions.Sonny creates some waves around town View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the last few encounters, ADA Justine Turner has had a heated encounter with the town's mob boss. After her leverage over Natalia led to the latter's death, Turner has been careful about dealing with Sonny. Moreover, Marco refused to name the mobster in his disappearance case, frustrating the ADA further.However, her current interactions with Sonny have been softer in a mock anger mode. She will be seen daring him in a softball game. While, her warnings may have a hidden threat, Sonny may be ready to play along. He wants Turner to show her bias publicly so that she will be forced to drop his case later.Meanwhile, Mayor Laura will ask for a favor of Detective Dante. However, she will insist that this is unofficial. This may be connected to the discussion Laura had with Jordan recently and may concern the Sonny-Sidwell clash.Elsewhere on General Hospital, Tracy will declare a change in her intention. She may have become influenced by Sidwell's views on Sonny.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 6 to 15, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreTune in to ABC to catch the unfolding drama as Sonny's enemies change their schemes and Willow looks for ways to worm into Michael's life on General Hospital.