General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 5, 2025): Carly lashes out at Lucas, while Willow tries to sort things out and Sidwell warns Tracy

Residents are forced to choose sides on General Hospital's upcoming storyline as they take stand against their loved ones in some cases. This is in the face of the looming mob conflict in town. Meanwhile, events are zeroing in on the Britt mystery with Jason, Rocco, Dalton and WSB connected to her.The YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview, released the teaser video of the episode of August 5, 2025. The video finds Lucas going up against his loving sister, as he says:&quot;It's easier for you to lash out at me than to admit that you're wrong.&quot;Their friction is likely about Sonny's attack on Marco and the related mob clash. Meanwhile, Willow is planning out some steps towards damage control to prove her stable condition. She ropes in Chase in her conversation:&quot;We have to figure out how to undo all the damage.&quot;Elsewhere, Sidwell has a word of advice for Tracy as he warns her:&quot;You won't have a company left to protect.&quot;Since Sidwell moved out of funding Measure C and put Tracy in charge, he may now plan his next steps with Deception.The other story arcs on the long-running ABC soap include Turner's challenge to Sonny and Michael's realization about Daisy's stalker.General Hospital: Significant events to wait for on August 5, 2025The episode preview video, named before, opens with Carly and Lucas. The siblings have a heated, albeit honest, confrontation, as Carly sides with Sonny. Despite the recent advice from Felicia Jones, Lucas will likely bring up the topic with Carly. The siblings will see a bitter friction as Lucas claims his sister is wrong but doesn't accept that.Also Read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe following scene finds Michael working out the reason behind Daisy's predicament. He likely shares his thoughts with Dante. While he seems to have come to a conclusion about the reason, whether he and Port Charles residents figure out the real culprit remains to be seen. Michael will likely continue to believe that Daisy's situation was connected to Sonny's mob world.Meanwhile, Willow is set to some damage control in Port Charles. Since Michael refused her proposal, asking her to show a stable mother image, Willow is intent on reforming her personality. She is seen reaching out to Chase as she plans to undo all the wrongs done so far. Chase will likely be patient with her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next scene on the General Hospital teaser shows Tracy facing Sidwell. The businessman-mobster warns the Quartermaine matriarch that she might lose her company. Whether she takes the mobster's words seriously enough to worry remains to be seen.The closing scene on the General Hospital teaser video sees Turner confront Sonny. She challenges Sonny Corinthos that she will remain prepared to fight him. It looks like she means Sonny's plots to escape the clutches of the law.However, since both are dressed for a softball game, she may be referring to the challenge for a good game where she likely plans to come down hard on him. The soap's spoilers hint at Turner and Sonny having a real connection in the upcoming days.Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025)The other arc on General Hospital for August 5, 2025, points to Jason's dilemma before he unburdens in front of his boss. Stay tuned to ABC to catch the drama as Sonny and Turner have an argument while Michael makes wrong suppositions.