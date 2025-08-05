  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 5, 2025): Carly lashes out at Lucas, while Willow tries to sort things out and Sidwell warns Tracy

General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 5, 2025): Carly lashes out at Lucas, while Willow tries to sort things out and Sidwell warns Tracy

By Poushali Guharauth
Modified Aug 05, 2025 09:17 GMT
Clockwise from left, Willow, Carly, Lucas and Tracy on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)
Clockwise from left, Willow, Carly, Lucas and Tracy on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)

Residents are forced to choose sides on General Hospital's upcoming storyline as they take stand against their loved ones in some cases. This is in the face of the looming mob conflict in town. Meanwhile, events are zeroing in on the Britt mystery with Jason, Rocco, Dalton and WSB connected to her.

Ad

The YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview, released the teaser video of the episode of August 5, 2025. The video finds Lucas going up against his loving sister, as he says:

"It's easier for you to lash out at me than to admit that you're wrong."

Their friction is likely about Sonny's attack on Marco and the related mob clash. Meanwhile, Willow is planning out some steps towards damage control to prove her stable condition. She ropes in Chase in her conversation:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We have to figure out how to undo all the damage."
youtube-cover
Ad

Elsewhere, Sidwell has a word of advice for Tracy as he warns her:

"You won't have a company left to protect."

Since Sidwell moved out of funding Measure C and put Tracy in charge, he may now plan his next steps with Deception.

The other story arcs on the long-running ABC soap include Turner's challenge to Sonny and Michael's realization about Daisy's stalker.

General Hospital: Significant events to wait for on August 5, 2025

The episode preview video, named before, opens with Carly and Lucas. The siblings have a heated, albeit honest, confrontation, as Carly sides with Sonny. Despite the recent advice from Felicia Jones, Lucas will likely bring up the topic with Carly. The siblings will see a bitter friction as Lucas claims his sister is wrong but doesn't accept that.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025

Ad

The following scene finds Michael working out the reason behind Daisy's predicament. He likely shares his thoughts with Dante. While he seems to have come to a conclusion about the reason, whether he and Port Charles residents figure out the real culprit remains to be seen. Michael will likely continue to believe that Daisy's situation was connected to Sonny's mob world.

Meanwhile, Willow is set to some damage control in Port Charles. Since Michael refused her proposal, asking her to show a stable mother image, Willow is intent on reforming her personality. She is seen reaching out to Chase as she plans to undo all the wrongs done so far. Chase will likely be patient with her.

Ad
Ad

The next scene on the General Hospital teaser shows Tracy facing Sidwell. The businessman-mobster warns the Quartermaine matriarch that she might lose her company. Whether she takes the mobster's words seriously enough to worry remains to be seen.

The closing scene on the General Hospital teaser video sees Turner confront Sonny. She challenges Sonny Corinthos that she will remain prepared to fight him. It looks like she means Sonny's plots to escape the clutches of the law.

Ad

However, since both are dressed for a softball game, she may be referring to the challenge for a good game where she likely plans to come down hard on him. The soap's spoilers hint at Turner and Sonny having a real connection in the upcoming days.

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025)

The other arc on General Hospital for August 5, 2025, points to Jason's dilemma before he unburdens in front of his boss. Stay tuned to ABC to catch the drama as Sonny and Turner have an argument while Michael makes wrong suppositions.

About the author
Poushali Guharauth

Poushali Guharauth

Twitter icon

Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.

Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.

Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.

When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Poushali Guharauth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications