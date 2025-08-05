What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (August 5, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital is slated to air on August 5, 2025. Fans will get to see Michael suspecting Willow behind the threats targeting his little girl. Willow is unsure how to undo the damage of her actions.Elsewhere, Carly and Lucas might get into a conflict over Sonny Corinthos; they won't be the only duo getting into a confrontation about Sonny's actions. Tracy and Sidwell will also be talking regarding the same.Moreover, Jason will speak to Sonny about his suspicion that Britt is alive. In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, things will take a turn as truths come out and confrontations take place. Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on August 5, 2025Tensions between Michael and Willow riseIn the August 5 episode of General Hospital, tensions are likely to rise between Michael and Willow. As seen in the previous episodes, mysterious things took place with Daisy at the Quartermaine Mansion. Seeing that, Sasha decided to leave Port Charles for the safety of her daughter. However, spoilers suggest that Michael knows why and who's targeting his little girl.Michael discusses about the situation with Dante, spoilers suggest that he might point fingers at Willow. Nina also speculates the same; however, nothing has been confirmed.Elsewhere on General Hospital, Willow speaks to Chase about undoing what she has done, implying that her actions led to a gap between her kids and her. It remains to be seen if she is hinting at the fact that she's indeed the stalker of that little girl.Lucas and Carly get into a feud over Sonny Corinthos View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis week on General Hospital, Lucas and Carly might get into an argument over Sonny. Previously, the two got into a serious confrontation when Marco was kidnapped by Sonny. At the time, a worried Lucas even went to the Port Charles Police Department (PCPD), even though Carly insisted not to go there.This time, Lucas may question Carly about protecting Sonny, as he's a famous mob boss and is known for his involvement in several shady activities.Elsewhere, Tracy will confront Sidwell about his actions. Recently, after the abduction of his son Marco, Sidwell took back his vote on Measure C (anti-Sonny campaign). However, Tracy may offer some financial aid to leverage the situation. Fans will get to see Sidwell warning her to stay away from Sonny, or she will have no company to protect.Sonny and Jason's discussion View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater on General Hospital, Jason may sit with Sonny Corinthos to discuss his run-in with Britt, and her incomplete morgue file. He says that he knows that Britt is alive somewhere. According to the episode's preview, he may have knowledge about where Britt is staying, probably at a resort in Croatia. He researched the logo he saw on Leisl's clutch, which matches the bag that Britt carried.Anyhow, things are set to take a pivotal turn when secrets about the real identity of people come out.Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu