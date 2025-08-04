What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (August 4, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which is set to air on August 4, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn, as truth hangs in the air. In the upcoming episode, Josslyn asks for space from Carly, while Harrison Chase informs Brook about their adoption. On the other hand, Gio might confide in Emma and reveal something important; meanwhile, Ava Jerone has a confrontation with Alexis Davis.On today's episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, promises of shocking revelations and dramatic confrontations set the stage for major plot shifts that will leave fans on the edge of their seats, guessing what happens next.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on August 4, 2025Josslyn asks for spaceIn the upcoming episode of General Hospital, it looks like Josslyn will ask for space from Carly. Josslyn, who is secretly working at WSB with her mother's boyfriend, Jack Branna, was previously questioned by Carly about her choices. Josslyn has to pretend to date her co-worker, Vaughn, in WSB, so that no one finds out about their mission.However, speculations suggest that Brenan might assign Josslyn a mission that demands her full attention, and this might be a reason why she wants to distance herself from her mother, Carly. Anyhow, will this situation give rise to Carly's suspicion of Josslyn's unusual behaviour?Harrison Chase's decision on adoptionOn the other hand, on General Hospital, Harrison Chase will be seen sitting with Brook Lynn Quartermaine to discuss their plans for adoption. Since the couple have been trying to become parents for a while, and after having no success the natural way, the two of them decided to go for adoption. However, the tables turned when it was revealed that years back, BLQ had given up a child for adoption, and he was Gio.Anyway, speculations suggest that Chase might have a run-in with Gio, and further, he will be seen telling Brook Lynn that he has decided not to adopt, before she makes peace and until she works things out with Gio. This might put Brook Lun in a tough spot, as she wants to mend her relationship with Gio, but he wants to keep his distance from her.Elsewhere, Gio was seen at the Metro Court Club with Emma; he might confide in her and reveal something important. However, he remarked that she keeps it to herself and promises him the same.Kristina and Cody's deal View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere on General Hospital, as it was known earlier, Kristina has hired Cody to charm Ava as she was blackmailing her mother, Alexis, for something that Kristina did. Anyhow, speculations suggest that Ava will show up at Alexis's place again to extort money or a favour. However, when Kristina will learn about this, she will offer more money to Cody to get things done her way.Spoilers suggest that she has plans to break the Ric and Ava union, which will automatically result in Alexis breaking free of the two of them, who were bothering her with the evidence against Kristina.Also Read: General Hospital weekly update (July 28 to August 1, 2025): Willow runs from the altar, while Jason finds something shocking about BrittCatch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu