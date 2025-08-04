General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 4, 2025): Joss asks Carly to step back while Kristina and Cody strike a deal

Secrecies abound as residents team up for their next moves on General Hospital's upcoming storyline. On one hand, Josslyn's next assignment forces her to cook up an excuse to her mother, while on the other, Kristina is worried about the success of her plan. The latter bribes Cody with a higher pay. Additionally, multiple parties are gearing up for conflicts on the coming weeks.The past week on General Hospital saw Willow's wedding plan crumble as she learnt the ghastly secret of her mother and Drew. However, her attempt to reunite with Michael and her children failed. Meanwhile, Jason learnt about Britt's shady cremation and heard her voice behind a Croatian resort manager. At the same time, Britt was forbidden by her boss to leave her room, as her dinner would be delivered to her.A YouTube video shared by the channel, General Hospital Preview, shows the upcoming arcs for Monday, August 4, 2025. Josslyn is seen telling her mother:&quot;Putting distance between us would help me figure out what I want.&quot;She may be referring to her plan to leave town. While she is going on an assignment, she is likely to give a fake reason to her mother. Meanwhile, Kristina is seen bribing Cody:&quot;How about for an extra ten thousand?&quot;She may have more plans laid out. However, Cody may not be much interested anymore. Meanwhile, the long-running ABC soap will also find Emma facing Gio, who will ask her to stay quiet. Other story arcs to be covered in the episode include Chase's brutal advice for Brook Lynn and Ava's offer to Alexis.General Hospital: Expected story arcs for August 4, 2025As mentioned before, the YouTube teaser video for General Hospital opened with Carly and her daughter. Since Josslyn is slated to go sleuthing in Five Poppies resort, she will present her mother with a false reason. However, she will also put forward the argument that a mother-daughter distance will help her clear her ideas. This may push Carly to agree with Joss's plan since the mother wants the best for her daughter.Also Read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe following scene shows Chase offering sound suggestion to his wife. He tells Brook Lynn that it will be unwise to adopt before the latter settles her matters with Giovanni. This may be after BLQ expresses her willingness to move ahead with their adoption plan. Chase's words seem to hurt her.Meanwhile on General Hospital, Giovanni is in collusion with Emma in her plan to search Professor Dalton's lab. Since Gio has offered to raid the lab in her place to reduce suspicion, he may want Emma to remain tight-lipped about it. Alternatively, he may also share his stance about his biological family. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next few scenes show Ric welcoming someone while Ava visits Alexis. Ric may have Elizabeth paying him a visit which may delight the lawyer. On the other hand, Ava may present Alexis with a new arrangement of her blackmail. She may reduce the extortion amount by offering to cut Ric off.Meanwhile, Kristina is seen approaching Cody In the last frame of the General Hospital video, Kristina is seen bargaining a new plan. While it is not yet clear what Kristina's demand is, Cody may refuse to agree with her. In response, she offers him $10,000 over their previous agreement. Whether Cody accepts the new assignment remains to be seen.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025Tune into ABC to watch Josslyn Jacks's reasonings and Kristina Corinthos's new plan in the upcoming episode of August 4, 2025.