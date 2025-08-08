General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 8, 2025): Alexis confronts Jason, Britt turns rebel, and Drew questions Liz

Allies doubt loyalties while rivals choose sides in General Hospital's current plot. With Drew looking for ways to reconnect with Willow, while the latter is trying to clean up her act, relationships in town are getting complicated. As the Sidwell-Sonny war delves into deeper secrecy, several story arcs are zeroing in on Britt Westbourne's return.

General Hospital Preview, the soap's YouTube teaser channel, released a video hinting at arcs for August 8, 2025. The teaser shows Alexis posing a question to Jason:

"Isn't this supposed to be about what Scout needs?"

She may be seeking Jason's support after her failed attempt to talk to Drew about her granddaughter. Meanwhile, Britt seems nonchalant in the face of stringent rules as she says:

"You can tell him I'm on strike."

This marks her defiance toward the rules set down for her in Croatia. Elsewhere, Drew is forced to confront his own self-doubt, asking Elizabeth:

"Do you really think that Willow is better off now?"

Since their canceled wedding, Willow has been staying with Elizabeth, her longtime colleague. The long-running ABC soap will also feature Anna's business with Carly, Dante's agitation with Lulu, and Curtis's chat with Jordan in the upcoming episode of August 8, 2025.

General Hospital: Significant arcs to look out for on August 8, 2025

The preview video on YouTube mentioned earlier opens with Anna preventing Brennan and Carly from leaving the spot. She claims that she has some unfinished business to complete. Since she is not allowed to spill any WSB intel, she may cook up a story about Josslyn to tell Carly.

Anna must play along with Brennan (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

With that, she may leave Brennan feeling relaxed. Whether Carly takes Anna's story seriously remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Carly will likely have a suggestion for her beau to consider.

The General Hospital preview video then shows an agitated Lulu facing Dante. Since they are outside Mayor Laura's office, the latter may have summoned them. While they worry about the topic of discussion, what Laura Collins tells them will infuriate them. The mayor will likely tell them about her exchange with Rocco.

The next scene sees Curtis relaxing with Jordan as he shares some information. He may tell her about his decision to fight for his marriage and give her credit for the current situation. Meanwhile, Drew will approach Elizabeth again regarding his reunion with Willow. He may ask for her support in this, wanting her honest opinion on whether his influence would have a different effect on Willow.

Drew looks for allies to get back with Willow (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

Meanwhile, Alexis is worried about Scout. Her last conversation with Drew was unsatisfactory, as the Congressman informed her about his plan to move to DC. Since he wants Scout to check out schools there, Alexis is displeased. As such, she may share her views with Jason, whose son, Danny, is Scout's elder brother. However, Jason will be unsure about his role in this scenario.

The General Hospital teaser ends with Britt openly defying her boss's instructions. She is seen relaxing on a beach chair when her boss's messenger instructs her to get back to her room. She tells the messenger to inform his chief that Britt is on strike.

Tune in to General Hospital to watch Britt take a stand and find out Laura's suggestions for Rocco's parents.

