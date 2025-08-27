The Runarounds season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The Runarounds season 1 is an upcoming American musical teen drama series set to premiere on Prime Video on September 1, 2025.

The show follows the story of five Wilmington, North Carolina, high school friends, who start a band and aim to take over the music scene. Along the journey of these aspiring musicians, the series is set to serve up a mix of original music, true friendship, and the daunting uphill battle that comes with pursuing fame.

A Skydance Television and Amazon MGM Studios production, The Runarounds is created by Jonas Pate. The series seeks to capture the excitement and insecurity of achieving success in the music business.

When and where will The Runarounds season 1 release?

A still from the show (Image via Prime Video)

The Runarounds will premiere on Prime Video globally on September 1, 2025. The subscription-based online streaming service has decided to release all eight episodes at once, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire season all at once.

Furthermore, all international subscribers of Prime Video will benefit from the format of release, with no regional restrictions or delays. There are no details on the names of episodes at the time of writing.

To get access to Prime Video, users can get a monthly subscription for $8.99. An Amazon Prime membership, including Prime Video, can also be opted for at the price of $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Student offers will give access to the platform at the price of $69 per year.

All cast members in The Runarounds season 1

A still from the show (Image via Prime Video)

The main cast includes real-life musicians William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher as the members of the band whose music and lives intersect. They got together to create the music as part of The Runarounds in 2021 and were selected from a pool of 5,000 auditionees.

Not only do these five musicians appear on the series, but they also write and record original songs for the show, adding an extra level of authenticity to the music as well as their on-screen chemistry.

Supporting the main cast are Brooklyn Decker, Maximo Salas, Marley Aliah, Hayes MacArthur, Mark Wystrach, Shea Pritchard, Lilah Pate, and Kelley Pereira. The series's production team was led by Jonas Pate, David Wilcox, and others as executive producers.

What to expect from The Runarounds season 1

The series will follow five recent graduates attempting to find a way in music, love, and life in general. They will navigate the ups and downs of band life and the infallibility of family. A few members will face the damages of short-run fame. The Runarounds season 1 will be humorous and dramatic, as well as evocative of the unique bond that only North Carolina’s coast and childhood friends provide.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom."

"Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break – falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams," the synopsis added.

The Runarounds season 1 will be available to stream on Prime Video starting September 1, 2025.

