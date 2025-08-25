Long Story Short season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series 

Long Story Short season 1 is the latest adult animated series on Netflix, which was released on August 22, 2025. The comedy drama takes the viewers on a journey through the lives of the Schwooper family, following their chaotic yet heart-touching growth over the years.

Made by BoJack Horseman creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series touches on observable aspects and subtle nuances that make the Jewish family of Schwoopers so different. With Naomi and Elliot as the parents, the family also includes their three children, Avi, Shira, and Yoshi. Other prominent characters related to the family also appear in the show as episodes take the viewers back and forth in time.

The songs incorporated in the series add to the significant feel of special moments, complementing varied interactions and situations that Schwoopers engage in. Jesse Novak is credited with composing the original score and the main title of the series.

From Sipper's Baby to Crazy Town's Butterfly, here are the songs played in Long Story Short season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Jumping across time, viewers get to see the Schwoopers' growth in season 1. From childhood quarrels to some serious adulthood confusions, the series touches on each member's unique journey in the family.

Songs from varied artists and of different genres have been featured in the series. They musically represent the emotion of each episode, attempting to enhance the connection between the story and the viewers.

Here's a list of songs that were featured in different episodes of Long Story Short season 1:

The Obvious Child - Paul Simon

Family Business - Lawrence

Baby - Sipper

Little Of Your Love - BloodPop Remix - HAIM, BloodPop

Animal Spirits - Vulfpeck

If You Got a Problem - Susanna Hoffs

Butterfly - Crazy Town

Jerusalem - Dan Bern

Always Find Me - King Tuff

Who composed the original score and main theme of Long Story Short season 1?

American music composer Jesse Novak is behind the main theme and the score of Long Story Short season 1. The series' theme is an upbeat instrumental, giving a fresh touch to the start of every episode. Novak's theme for the show is also available in a longer, lo-fi version on streaming platforms.

Jesse Novak has delivered his musical expertise to varied TV series. From animated projects like BoJack Horseman (2014-2022) to comedy series like The Mindy Project (2012-2017) and Superstore (2015-2022), the composer has contributed to the score and title themes for several shows.

Novak is the brother of actor and producer B.J. Novak and the son of author William Novak.

About Long Story Short season 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

The Schwoopers are not a regular family, as their chaotic yet beautiful life makes them unique in the show. As the series follows a non-linear timeline, each episode views the family's problems and bonding through a different phase of their life.

The official description of the series reads:

"From the creator of 'BoJack Horseman' comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again."

The series includes an elaborate voice cast, with Paul Reiser as Elliot Cooper, Lisa Edelstein as Naomin Schwartz, Ben Feldman as Avi Schwooper, Abbi Jacobson as Shira Schwooper, Max Greenfield as Yoshi Schwooper, Michaela Dietz as Hannah Schwooper, and more.

The series has also been renewed for season 2, promising more fun adventures, mishaps, and heartfelt moments with the special family of Schwoopers.

Watch Long Story Short season 1 on Netflix.

