Long Story Short season 1 voice cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the characters they voiced

From the creator of BoJack Horseman, Netflix presents Long Story Short season 1, an animated series about a middle-class Jewish family. The ten-episode series revolves around time jumps across multiple generations of the Schwoopers, with their stories of joy, heartbreak, and family get-togethers in between.

Each episode brings a backstory that helps audiences understand why each character, especially the Schwooper siblings, is who they are in the present timeline. From childhood to adulthood and back again, people see Elliot and Naomi, and their kids Avi, Shira, and Yoshi. in various defining moments and events of their lives, over time.

A set of household names carry this adult animated series by lending their voices to bring the show's characters to life. From veteran actors to comedic giants and seasoned voice actors, here are the voices behind Long Story Short season 1.

Who voices who in Long Story Short season 1?

Paul Reiser as Elliot Cooper

Paul Reiser voices Elliot (Image via Netflix)

Actor, producer, and stand-up comedian Paul Reiser voices the Schwooper patriarch, Elliot, in Long Story Short season 1. He's a goofy character, much to the annoyance of his wife, and a supportive father to their children, especially to Yoshi.

Reiner is a seasoned performer onscreen and onstage as an actor and a stand-up comedian. He was Paul Buchanan for eight seasons of Mad About You, and he can also be seen in Whiplash, Life After Beth, and Stranger Things. Recently, the actor starred in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F with Eddie Murphy.

Lisa Edelstein as Naomi Schwartz

Lisa Edelstein voices Naomi (Image via Netflix)

Actress Lisa Edelstein lends her voice to Naomi, the controlling and impossible-to-ignore matriarch of the Schwooper clan in Long Story Short season 1. She has loud opinions and is not shy of telling them, especially to her kids.

Edelstein is best known for playing Dr. Lisa Cuddy in the hit Fox medical drama House. She can also be seen in nearly a hundred TV shows and movies, including 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Kominsky Method, The Good Doctor, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce. She also voiced Kya in The Legend of Korra TV series.

Ben Feldman as Avi Schwooper

Ben Feldman voices Avi (Image via Netflix)

Primetime Emmy-nominated actor Ben Feldman joins the cast of Long Story Short season 1 to lend his voice to the eldest of the Schwooper siblings, Avi. He has a complex relationship with his Jewish faith and heritage, and the series explores the decay of his marriage and how he builds his relationship with his teenage daughter.

Feldman is a familiar face on TV, with him being cast in Mad Men, Drop Dead Diva, Superstore, Silicon Valley, Population: 11, and Mayfair Witches. He also voiced mechanic Tylor Tuskmon in Monsters at Work and Chris in Big Hero 6: The Series. More recently, he voiced Nick in Common Side Effects and guest-starred in the supernatural fantasy sitcom Ghosts.

Abbi Jacobson as Shira Schwooper

Abbi Jacobson voices Shira (Image via Netflix)

Multiple Primetime Emmy-nominated actress Abbi Jacobson voices Shira, the only daughter of the Schwoopers in Long Story Short season 1. She has a complicated relationship with her mom and her siblings, especially Avi, who failed her one too many times.

Jacobson has done numerous voice acting roles, including The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, Bob's Burgers, BoJack Horseman, and Disenchantment. She can also be seen in No Good Deed and Neighbors 2. She also created and starred in the buddy comedy Broad City and Amazon Prime Video's baseball comedy drama A League of Their Own.

Max Greenfield as Yoshi Schwooper

Max Greenfield voices Yoshi (Image via Netflix)

Another Primetime Emmy-nominated actor, Max Greenfield, joins the cast of Long Story Short season 1 as the voice behind the youngest of the Schwooper siblings, Yoshi. He's goofy and has a hard time figuring out his purpose in the world and his faith.

Greenfield is best remembered as Schmidt in seven seasons of New Girl, one of his more famous works, including starring as Leo D'Amato in Veronica Mars and Dave Johnson in The Neighborhood. He also ventured into directing and has directed two episodes of the comedy series The Gentlemen's League, in which he also starred.

Michaela Dietz as Hannah Schwooper

Michaela Dietz voices Hannah (Image via Netflix)

Singer-actress Michaela Ditez voices the Shwooper granddaughter and Avid and Jen's daughter, Hannah, in Long Story Short season 1. Unlike most of her family, she's not Jewish, but she embraces part of her family's tradition while spending quality time with her dad.

Dietz is famous for voicing the role of Riff on the PBS children's TV series Barney & Friends. She mostly did voice acting in her decades-long career, including in Steven Universe, 101 Dalmatian Street, Monster at Work, Baby Shark's Big Show!, and more. Onscreen, she appeared in several short movies like The Applicant.

Other voice cast and their characters in the animated series

Angelique Cabral as Jen, Avi's wife, turned ex-wife at the end of the series

Nicole Byer as Kendra Hooper, Shira's partner

Dave Franco as Danny Wegbriet

Zoe Lister-Jones

Avia Fields

Danny Burstein

Gina Rodriquez

Julkie Klausner

What is Long Story Short season 1 all about?

Long Story Short season 1 follows one family, the Schwoopers, with their story told across multiple generations in a jarring time-jumping format. The story mostly revolves around the three siblings, Avi, Shira, and Yoshi, and how their upbringing and little traumas from when they were kids shaped who they are as adults.

In its essence, Long Story Short explores a dysfunctional family, their complicated dynamics, inside jokes, old wounds, compromises, and shared history, and how, despite all these, there's also forgiveness, love, and care. But besides the mess that surrounds a family, the animated series also explores grief and how it changes a family.

The series reunites most of the BoJack Horseman team, including its creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, supervising producer Lisa Hanawalt, executive producers Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen, among others.

Catch all ten episodes of Long Story Short season 1 streaming on Netflix.

