Ghosts: All Seasons Ranked

Ghosts made its first appearance around 2021 and turned into a beloved series for viewers. The premise of the show follows Jay and Same, a young couple who accidentally inherit a country estate called Woodstone.

Ad

However, one day after a near-death experience, Sam gets a supernatural ability to communicate and see ghosts from different timelines. These spirits have been trapped on the property for years and even centuries.

Every Ghosts episode represents an eccentric era in American history. The show blends heartfelt moments and comedy as Jay and Sam learn to live alongside their housemates.

Ghosts has evolved television comedy by mixing genuine emotional depth and supernatural elements. The show explores themes of belonging and acceptance across every season. What started as an easy premise has evolved into a complicated storytelling that examines both modern and historical perspectives.

Ad

Trending

The transformation of the series throughout its runtime displays how the series has grown more authentically while maintaining its humorous charm. All the seasons are ranked according to the genre continuity, character arc, and plot development.

All seasons ranking of Ghosts

4) Season 3

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV)

Ghosts Season 3 encountered significant challenges because of industry strikes that reduced the number of episodes. The season opens with the apparent departure of Flowe, one of the most liked characters. This creates sudden emotional stakes for both dead and living residents of Woodstone.

Ad

The shortened format compels storylines to move at a fast pace. The character arc feels sudden compared to the earlier seasons of Ghosts.

Thor's grief over losing Flower delivers some of the season's most touching moments. The remaining ghosts struggle to support their friend during his loss.

Meanwhile, Isaac prepares for his wedding to Nigel, facing unexpected anxiety about marriage. Their relationship encounters new challenges as they consider how matrimony might covert their dynamic.

Ad

The season introduces new ghostly characters who bring new energy to Woodstone. However, the limited episode count prevents these additions from being completely evolved. Jay and Sam continue their breakfast and bed operations while navigating the emotional breakdown.

The investigation into which ghost moved on creates mystery elements within the framework of comedy. Regardless of its constraints, the third season of Ghosts maintains the show's signature blend of heart and humor.

Ad

The writing team works hard to balance several storylines within the limited timeframe. However, the season ultimately feels incomplete compared to the fuller storytelling of the other seasons.

3) Season 1

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV)

The inaugural season had the challenge of establishing the series's characters and universe. Sam's subsequent ability and accident to see ghosts form the main premise.Each ghost represents a separate historical period, creating educational opportunities along with entertainment.

Ad

The first season introduces Pete, Alberta, Sasappis, Thor, Isaac, Hetty, Trevor, and Flower as the core ghost ensemble. The first season of Ghosts successfully adapts the British original while creating its own American identity.

The series explores how these historical figures adapt to modern life through the experiences of Jay and Sam. Early episodes center on developing the rules of this supernatural world. Each ghosts possess unique abilities that affect the living world in unique ways.

Ad

More emotional depth emerges as the season progresses, particularly in episodes dealing with family connections. Pete's family visits Woodstone, allowing him to discover closure about his sudden death. Sam processes her grief by communicating with her dead mother.

These moments demonstrate how Ghosts balances comedy with genuine sentiment. The season finale sets up the future storylines while resolving the early setup. Trevor's backstory receives particularly touching treatment regardless of his immature behaviour.

Ad

The first season establishes the ensemble dynamic that makes the show stand out. However, some early episodes feel hesitant as the series finds its comedic rhythm.

2) Season 2

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The second season builds strength on the foundation established in the first season. Jay and Sam work to make Woodstone Manor a winning breakfast and bed business.

Ad

The ghosts become more involved in the couple's entrepreneurial efforts. This season allows every character to explore their backstories in greater detail.

Alberta's jazz singer background gets much attention as Sam helps her tell her story via a podcast. Sasappis shares his experience as a Native American storyteller, adding cultural depth to the series.

Thor finds he has a son living close, creating sentimental storylines.These revelations add layers to characters that initially seemed easy. The season features a crossover with the former British Ghosts, bringing worldwide attention to this American adaptation.

Ad

The episode displays the show's confidence in its craft while honoring its source material. The crossover also provides meta-commentary on interpretation and adaptation.

Romances also become central as various ghost relationships progress throughout the season. Nigel and Isaac's courtship provides genuine emotion and comedy. The second season proves that the series can sustain its concept beyond the initial novelty phase.

The writing becomes more sophisticated in balancing various character arcs simultaneously. Every episode primarily focuses on one ghost while keeping the feel of the show overall. This approach allows the show to explore its diverse cast without neglecting any characters.

Ad

1) Season 4

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV)

The fourth season represents the peak of the show's creative achievements so far. The show begins with Isaac's kidnapping, including the underground Puritan ghost Patience. This addition expands the series's mythology while creating new humorous possibilities.

Ad

The season effectively balances fresh elements and aspects with familiar characters. Jay gets a chance to see the ghosts for some time, fulfilling long-running narrative expectations. His restaurant venture provides new entrepreneurial challenges for the Woodstone residents.

The water bodies explore how the ghosts can add to modern enterprises regardless of their historical limitations. These storylines display the show's ability to evolve central concepts.

The character arcs also reach new heights as even the most established personalities display growth. Hetty embraces her Irish heritage after years of showing genuine character evolution and prejudice.

Ad

Isaac also deals with fears about commitment while planning his marriage. These arcs prove that the show can develop its characters more meaningfully. The season finale introduces supernatural effects that escalate the stakes for the upcoming episodes.

Jay also discovers that his soul is potentially in jeopardy, adding more dramatic weight to the comedy. This development displays how the show adds more serious elements without losing its humorous side. This balance between high-risk stakes and humour has not yet reached its prime level.

Ad

This season displays mastery of its format while remaining relatable to the audience. Each episode consists of various narratives that interconnect organically. The season proves that the show has become an evolved comedy series capable of handling multiple plot storylines.

The transformation of Ghosts from an easy supernatural comedy into a sophisticated study of history, family, and belonging through entertainment has become memorable. Every season contributes eccentric elements while keeping the core of the show's appeal. The show continues to find new ways to explore its wealth premise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More