Who is Lo Bosworth married to? The Hills star reveals pregnancy, set to welcome her first child

The Hills star Lo Bosworth announced on July 29, 2025, that she is expecting her first child with husband Dom Natale. Bosworth confirmed the news to People Magazine in an exclusive, sharing details of the couple's marriage, which took place on July 20, 2025. Lo and Dom got married at Bosworth's family home in Laguna Beach. Lo Bosworth told the publication magazine that she and Natale decided to get married as they wanted their wedding to &quot;meet the moment of where we're at right now.&quot; She added that they planned a marriage ceremony before starting their journey to have a baby. Lo noted that, however, once their family plans got underway, they &quot;changed course&quot; to have &quot;an intimate wedding&quot; with their closest family members. Describing their idea of the same, the TV star said that they were looking for something where they could &quot;enjoy great food and the beautiful décor and relax.&quot;“Once our family plans got underway however, we changed course to something we knew would be perfect if I was lucky enough to get pregnant: an intimate wedding with our closest family members enjoyed at home. We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food and the beautiful décor and relax,&quot; Bosworth added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Hills star said that since she and Dom have been living in New York City for over a decade, it was the right decision to get married at Laguna Beach. Lo Bosworth mentioned that the intention was to have a simple celebration, adding that she wanted to make it unique. She said that hosting a wedding at home could &quot;present a unique set of challenges,&quot; noting that one of her &quot;biggest concerns&quot; was leaving very little for her parents to marriage after the ceremony. Lo said that they managed to pull it off with a &quot;great team and help.”Bosworth also uploaded an Instagram post sharing pictures of her and Dom's big day in Laguna Beach. One of the snaps seemingly featured Lo holding her baby bump alongside some other photos where she and Natale were posing together. “We said yes with joy. And life, with its most tender timing, said yes right back,” the caption read. According to Lo Bosworth's husband, Dom Natale’s LinkedIn profile, he is currently employed at the ORIX Corporation USA as a Senior Director, where he started working around four years ago. He has also been a resident of New York City.Lo Bosworth and Dom Natale: First meeting, engagement, and other detailsLo Bosworth, known for her appearance in The Hills, got married to Domenic Natale in an intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach on July 20, 2025. Natale is a Senior Director at ORIX Corporation USA and is a graduate of Michigan University and Rutgers University. He also has an MBA from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business.Natale was previously employed at Barclays Investment Bank as an associate and Vice President of Investment Banking for Global Financial Sponsors. He was also a director for the Principal Investing Private Credit in the same company for almost two years.While the year of Dom Natale’s first meeting with Lo Bosworth remains unknown, Dom's sisters reportedly contacted Lo on social media. The TV star confirmed at the time that she was not in a relationship. When Lo appeared on A Better Way to Money podcast in June 2025, she confirmed that Dom's family set the two of them up. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLo Bosworth and Dom Natale got engaged in January 2025, according to an Instagram post that Lo shared. Bosworth showed off her engagement ring in the black-and-white picture.“For you, my darling, it could only be a “yes.” Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me. All my love, L,” the caption read. During her conversation on A Better Way to Money, she also mentioned that when she met Dom, the two of them were 37 and that she had spent a &quot;big chunk&quot; of her 30s being single. She noted that it was &quot;unexpected&quot; for her as she was always someone who &quot;wanted to have a family.&quot;“I am somebody who met my partner later in life. We met when we were both 37, and I have always been somebody that wanted to have a family, and I spent a big chunk of my 30s single. Which was unexpected for me”, Lo added.Lo Bosworth reveals more details about her wedding ceremonyDuring her conversation with People magazine, Lo Bosworth said that she was not assured that the IVF process would be successful when a wedding date was finalized. She said that she was having trouble fitting into some of her outfits before the wedding. She added that, following that, she approached her friend Thomas Carter Phillips, a stylist, to make a new dress for her.Bosworth and Natale opted for a private ceremony with only their friends and family members in attendance. Hailey Desjardins designed Lo’s wedding dress, and Natale was seen in a suit of Brunello Cucinelli.Lo said that she gained a lot of weight due to her pregnancy as she prepared for her wedding. As she described her look, she noted that a &quot;classic look that accentuated [my] bump would be best.&quot;&quot;My finished dress got delivered at 8 p.m. the night before I left for our wedding, and I could not be more grateful to Tommy and Hailey for saving me in one the most extreme pinches of my life,” she added. Lo Bosworth told the A Better Way to Money podcast that they had the idea of an intimate wedding while enjoying a night at a “dive bar” with some of their close friends. Lo said that the reason behind organizing a small wedding was that she and Dom wanted to start a family. “We would like to buy a house and those things cost money and you have to plan for your future. And so we are going to have a small, family-only wedding this summer. We’re gonna get married in Laguna Beach,” she said.Lo Bosworth is known for her appearances on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and The Hills. She even served as an executive producer of the documentary, I’m Positive.