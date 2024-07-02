How did Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher meet? Relationship explored as actor refers to longtime partner as his wife

Eddie Murphy has been romantically linked to Paige Butcher for around 12 years now. Meanwhile, the comedian recently appeared in a conversation on the podcast, The Interview, on June 29, 2024, where he called Butcher his "wife." Notably, the duo first met while working together on Big Momma's House 2.

The Saturday Night Live star said in the podcast that he "used to be so hip" since he was keeping track of the popular faces in the entertainment industry. He added:

"I used to know who everybody was, and now there's just so stuff. I ask my wife, 'Who's this person?' She'll be like, 'Oh, that's so and so. They are the biggest thing in the world.' I don't even know what's going on."

Trending

Eddie Murphy also revealed about the shows that he and Paige Butcher have been watching daily and said:

"Every night at 6 o'clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and 'Family Feud.' On Tuesdays, I watch 'The Masked Singer.' We do! My wife and I, we watch all of those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff…. Last year, I watched all of 'The Golden Bachelor.'"

There was no news of the Coming to America star tying the knot with Butcher until now. Although he referred to the latter as "wife" in the latest interview, Eddie Murphy's representative has not shared any comment about the same.

44-year-old Butcher developed an interest in modeling at a very young age as her mother was also a fashion designer. The Perth, Australia native emerged as the winner of the Cover Girl Cosmetics Supermodel Search in 1994 and has collaborated with several brands.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have been engaged since 2018: Relationship timeline and other details explored

The Dr. Dolittle star's journey to becoming a comedian and actor is well-known to everyone. But apart from that, Eddie Murphy's personal life has also been a trending topic in the headlines over the years. He had once exchanged vows with Nicole Mitchell in the past.

As mentioned, he is currently engaged to Paige Butcher, a model and actress. The pair appeared together in front of the public for the first time in 2012 and were spotted at various other events.

The reports of their engagement first emerged in 2018 when Butcher was pictured in Los Angeles with a huge diamond ring. The duo welcomed their second child Max the same year and the first child Izzy was born in 2016. An insider for People magazine once stated that Murphy and Butcher prefer to "live a pretty low-key life." The source also stated:

"They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates."

The pair additionally shares the same habit of maintaining a distance from social media. Paige told Vanity Fair in 2013 that people already know a lot about the relationship with her fiance and she does not need to display the same on any platform.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have accompanied each other to the world premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which was held last month. Apart from this, the former has eight more children from his previous relationships.

The Mr. Church star has two more films in his upcoming lineup, starting with an untitled Shrek film. This will be followed by the heist film, The Pickup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback