Who was Amber Ruffin married to? All about the comedian and author as she comes out as LGBTQ on last day of Pride Month

Well-known comedian and actress Amber Ruffin has recently revealed herself as LGBTQ on the last day of Pride Month. Apart from being a television personality, she has been featured on various TV shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers and Central Park.

Amber Ruffin tied the knot with Dutch artist Jan Schiltmeijer in 2010 and split last year. The Detroiters star shared an Instagram post on June 30, 2024, adding a few photos, starting with a picture where she was wearing a tank top with the word 'Queer' on it.

Trending

The post additionally included a video that was recorded at a rally and the caption reads:

"In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I'm using the last day of Pride to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can't wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!"

The comments section was flooded with various responses and most of them expressed their happiness at Ruffin's announcement.

Amber Ruffin has been featured in various shows over the years: Career and other details explained

The Omaha, Nebraska native became a popular face after joining The Seth Meyers Show in 2014 as a writer. Notably, she has many other credits under her name including several TV shows. Ruffin developed an interest in working on stage during her childhood and in an interview with KETV, she said:

"Yes dude, I was in all of it. At Benson [High School], I was in drama class, I was in studio singer and that was just the best."

She started pursuing a career in comedy after completing high school despite that she was willing to try something else for the future. She stated that she prefers to do "yard work" and it feels good to "stand in some grass" when someone is residing in New York.

Amber Ruffin was a part of different comedy groups at the beginning of her career. She soon started serving as a writer for shows such as Detroiters and gave her voice to the English dubbed version of Ox Tales. She was also a voice artist in three episodes of Animation Domination High-Def.

She portrayed minor roles in shows such as Key & Peele, Drunk History, and Would I Lie to You? Ruffin is also the co-author of a book titled You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories, which addressed instances of racism where she and her sister Lacey Lamar were victims.

In an interview with People magazine in 2021, Amber Ruffin recalled how she became a part of The Late Night with Seth Meyers. She said that she received a call from Meyers who asked her if she wanted a job on the show.

"It's so crazy because I'm working in the same place [30 Rockefeller in Manhattan], on the same floor, doing the same thing I would have been doing."

Amber Ruffin and her husband were romantically linked since 2008

Also known as Amber Mildred Ruffin, she was a resident of Amsterdam in 2008 when she first met Jan Schiltmeijer. The pair later shifted to the US after their marriage in 2010 after dating for two years. In an interview with Glamour Magazine in 2018, Amber revealed that her first meeting with Schiltmeijer happened inside a bar and they went for a date in a week.

Schiltmeijer is a talented painter and he has put his work on display through his official website. He has created paintings of well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Samuel L. Jackson and Walter White.

In the interview with Glamour Magazine, Amber Ruffin stated that in Holland, no one cared about the fact that she and Schiltmeijer were an interracial couple. She stated that she prepared Schiltmeijer to live in America when they moved to the country in 2011 and recalled a particular incident, saying:

"Literally every time I've been in this particular store, I've been followed, usually by a 25-year-old white man in a suit. So I saw this guy behind me, and I realized that my husband didn't know it was happening. I was kind of hoping Jan wouldn't notice, because there was a very good sale."

However, Ruffin tried to ignore the case and said that there was a "black male employee" who witnessed everything that happened, and with whom she recalled sharing "eye contact." While they left the store at one point, Amber told Schiltmeijer that this was normal for her which made him sad.

Amber Ruffin had additionally stated that Schiltmeijer was slowly learning to live in America and that she had also taught him that "he has to move through the world" like she does when both of them are together.

Ruffin and Schiltmeijer's 13 year marriage came to an end in 2023, when the two divorced. The details behind the split still remains unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback