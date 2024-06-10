"BRO WAS CRYING FOR HELP"— Internet reacts to Michael Rainey Jr. being allegedly groped by TyTy James's sister during live stream

Michael Rainey Jr. has been trending in the headlines after a video featuring him with TyTy James's sister went viral. The clip showed Michael Rainey Jr. being allegedly groped by the latter and it was recorded on June 10, 2024, during a live-streaming session conducted by James.

Meanwhile, James has responded to the incident in a video message where he was heard saying:

"Word to my mother, I'm trying to literally ignore the sh*t but I'm getting texts, the energy shifted and n*ggas just got up and left."

Notably, the Orange is the New Black star has not spoken up about the moment so far. While James's sister seemingly touched Michael Rainey Jr. in the viral clip, he reportedly looked uncomfortable. In his video message, James was spotted taking his sister's side and he stated:

"She never seen somebody that caliber so she start…. That's my sister so I'm not gonna say nothing bad about her. I'm just gonna check her and tell her, 'You ain't gotta be on that. We all the same. We all human."

On the other hand, netizens have been sharing their reactions to the alleged groping moment on X.

"Bro aint know what to do", a user wrote.

""She's never been around someone of that caliber" so she just decides to grab his piece", another user wrote.

"Nah in front of the kids is crazy bro", a third user wrote.

"Bro how do you even work up to do this around your brother? To his guest at that?", a user stated.

A few people questioned about the consequences if James was in his sister's place.

"But if the roles were reversed", a user reacted.

"This is actually a lil sad cuz if it was the other way around he'll be in jail before the stream ended", another user reacted.

The reactions continued with netizens addressing the behavior of James's sister.

"Ts is actually the weirdest behavior I've seen bro", a user mentioned.

"He uncomfortable ash, was she drunk?", another user mentioned.

Michael Rainey Jr. returns as Tariq St. Patrick on Power Book II: Ghost: Latest season and other details explained

The Louisville, K.Y. native has been praised for his performance in Power Book II: Ghost since 2020. Michael Rainey Jr. reprised his role as Tariq St. Patrick in the fourth season, which was released on Friday, June 7. In his latest interview with CNET, Rainey Jr. recalled the time he joined the show and said:

"I didn't know what direction they would head with my character or even with the show. Just watching it go from what it was to what it is now… and I also grew up with it, so it's a just dope feeling to be part of something so legendary."

Michael Rainey Jr.'s character underwent a major change after its appearance in Power. The spin-off portrayed him as a protagonist and the latest season would feature him confronting the Tejada family and many others. He addressed the same in the conversation with CNET and stated:

"Michael Ealy – he comes in and shakes a lot up. He's definitely a big, big bump in Tariq's road… It's going to be a very, very crazy dynamic between the two."

Michael Rainey Jr. even thanked the viewers of Power in another statement. He addressed the conclusion of Power Book II: Ghost to ABC News, saying that he is "super excited for what's to come for everybody."

He even spoke up on the things he learned by playing one of the leads and said:

"Don't feel to entitled to where you deprive yourself. And I always say this because I feel like a lot of people, especially kids my age or younger, they need to really understand there's a million other blessings in the world."

The first half of Power Book II: Ghost has already premiered and the other half is scheduled to arrive on September 6 this year.