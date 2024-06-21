How old is Sasha Colby? Chappell Roan says the phrase "I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist" was inspired by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner

Chappell Roan has been trending on social media for some time after the phrase "your favorite artist's favorite artist" started appearing on the Google search engine. Also known as Google bombing, the phrase pops up when someone tries to search the details of Roan, and Google replies by saying, "Did you mean: your favorite artist's favorite artist?"

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 20, 2024, Roan clarified that she was not the mastermind behind the phrase and it was inspired by Sasha Colby. Also known as Sasha Kekauoha, Colby won RuPaul's Drag Race last year and is 39 years old.

Chappell Roan initially used the term while performing at Coachella earlier this year, and during her interview with Jimmy Fallon, she said:

"Sasha Colby said, 'I'm your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen,' and it just hit me through the heart. And so I was like, 'I hope Sasha Colby one day watches me', and that's why I said it."

The conversation is getting a lot of attention after Roan performed on her song Good Luck, Babe! She was spotted wearing a dress resembling a black swan for her interview and later changed to a white swan-like outfit before going on stage.

Chappell Roan addressed her career during latest appearance on The Tonight Show

Chappell, a native of Willard, Missouri, appeared on The Tonight Show, where her outfit choice garnered praise from netizens. Jimmy Fallon shared a picture during the conversation that was clicked before Roan became a popular face.

Chappell addressed the photo by saying that it was the first time when she performed. She added:

"I had no money. I was working at a donut shop, and I was performing at this weirs gay festival, Love."

Fallon then displayed another photo taken when Chappell Roan appeared at the Governor's Ball. As the audience cheered for Roan, she stated that she felt like she was "right all along." Furthermore, Fallon questioned Roan about the alternate career she would have chosen in her early days, and she replied:

"I was thinking about becoming an esthetician or something. But the other thing I'm really good at is genetics. So, I was, like, either a singer or a genetics person."

Chappell even spoke up on the outfits she selects for her performances and tours, saying that she prefers to appear "pretty and scary." She mentioned that the costumes are mostly taken from drag or horror movies.

Chappell Roan is busy with her ongoing tour that started last year

Also known as Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Chappell Roan released her latest single, Good Luck, Babe!, on April 5, 2024. While she has not announced any new project since then, she is currently occupied with the Midwest Princess Tour. The event started in Sacramento in September 2023.

Chappell Roan confirmed the tour dates earlier this year, with performances scheduled in cities such as San Diego, Oklahoma, Houston, Birmingham, Charlotte, and more. Meanwhile, the tour will end with two shows in Austin on October 4, 2024, and October 11, 2024.