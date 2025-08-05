“The best storyline of the show!”- Fans commend Peggy’s journey and depiction of the Black community in The Gilded Age season 3

The Gilded Age season 3 has given one of its understated characters a storyline she deserves. Peggy Scott, played by Broadway star Denée Benton, is one of the most necessary characters in the period drama, but her presence in the third season is even more pronounced, and it's not only because she has gotten the whirlwind romance she deserves.Peggy, in season 3, brings a much closer look at the experiences and struggles of Black women in the 1800s. Her storyline doesn't sidestep nuanced conversations around that time period, like intersectional feminism and colorism among Black elites, which caused tensions between her and Mrs. Kirkland (Phylicia Rashad), the mother of her new love interest.How The Gilded Age season 3 explores the complexities of colorism via Peggy's story is something that fans appreciated. One commenter said that it's &quot;the best storyline&quot; in the series.&quot;It's the best storyline of the show! I love Peggy so much, her passion for change both thrills and scares me (protect Peggy and her mum at all costs!!),&quot; a Reddit user commented.Fan comment on Peggy's storyline in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via @Beneficial-Math-7290/Reddit)More fans agreed that Peggy's storyline in season 3 and how she represented Black women is interesting, fascinating, and adds dimension to her character.&quot;Peggy's storyline is a highly of the season for me, and every time Rashad is on screen, I'm glued to the TV, watching the interactions,&quot; a user on Reddit said.&quot;She's truly the most interesting character, so many dimension, so much going on! Peggy takes on so much and isn't afraid to tackle anything. I love her too,&quot; another Reddit user said.&quot;What I like about Peggy's character is that while she could live comfortably for the time, she isn't satisfied and still understand that true equality has not been achieved,&quot; a Reddit user added.Another commenter mentioned that it was &quot;interesting&quot; to see Black social classes and the dynamics of colorism spotlighted in The Gilded Age season 3, while one fan added that Peggy could have her own show based on that.&quot;This has been a really interesting storyline for Peggy and it's really fascinating to see this part of history that doesn't get spotlighted very much,&quot; a Reddit user said.&quot;Peggy Scott could have had her own show. Would love if HBO made a series like this,&quot; another user on Reddit commented.Read more: Will there be The Gilded Age season 4?Denée Benton wanted to &quot;break any blind spot&quot; for her character, Peggy Scott, in The Gilded Age season 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBroadening the perspective and representation of New York's Black elite in the 1800s was something Denée Benton wanted to explore in her character arc going into The Gilded Age season 3. She said in an interview with Vulture, published on July 6, 2025, that she reached out to Julian Fellowes and director Michael Engler about how to expand her character's story.&quot;I was just like, 'You guys! Nothing has been done like this before! We have to break any blind spot, any stereotype.'&quot;In The Gilded Age season 3, Peggy Scott meets and forms a budding romance with Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), the one who cared for her earlier in the season. Peggy's visit to her family in Newport after her illness also gave her a chance to meet the Kirklands, but it wasn't a warm welcome she received. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite her education, poise, and her family's successful pharmacy business, Mrs. Kirkland's disapproval of Peggy is palpable from her snide remarks about Peggy's father being a former slave. Mrs. Kirkland's haughtiness about how her family had been in Newport for five generations makes it clear that she looks down on the Scott family.It underscores that, even within the Black community, there are complications of colorism, as underscored by how Mrs. Kirkland treats Peggy and her family because of her lineage and darker skin tone. It highlights what Benton told Vulture in her interview:&quot;All those planted seeds have led us into different regions of the diaspora at that time and different depictions of what Black wealth looked like and how white supremacy still showed up inside our own communities.&quot;Peggy's story is still unfinished, and there's more to see about her budding romance and the causes she fights for with one more episode left before The Gilded Age season 3 ends.The Gilded Age season 3 is now streaming on Max, with the season finale dropping on Sunday night, August 11, 2025.