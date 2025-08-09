10 best episodes from Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey offers a glimpse into life at a Yorkshire estate where the noble Crawley family and their downstairs staff adapt to shifting times. A world alive in hushed corridors and secret alliances, Downton Abbey is like stepping into an old photograph come to life.

Ad

Veteran Robert Crawley, played by Hugh Bonneville, clings to traditions while Elizabeth McGovern’s Cora brings warmth and wit. Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary balances heartbreak and resolve in each season. Below stairs, Joanne Froggatt’s Anna and Brendan Coyle’s Bates face secrets that test their bond. Jim Carter’s Carson ensures routines run smoothly.

Each episode is full of compelling drama and gripping storyline that portrays the post-Edwardian life from 1912 to 1926 as it traces the rise of the working class and the decline of the British gentry from the events of the Titanic's sinking to post World War I.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The episodes are ranked in no particular order.

Season 1 episode 1, season 5 episode 9, and 8 other of the best episodes from Downton Abbey

1) Season 1 episode 1

A still from Downton Abbey S1E1 (Image via Peacock)

Season 1 episode 1 of Downton Abbey opens in 1912 as word of the Titanic sinking reaches the Yorkshire estate. The Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley, faces a crisis over inheritance rights. Meanwhile, his wife, Cora, steadies the household with calm resolve, and Lady Mary balances duty with unspoken longing.

Ad

Below stairs, Anna, Bates, and Carson react to the new uncertainty that foreshadows vast changes. The episode unfolds like opening an old letter full of secrets and promises. Subtle class tensions and tender moments ground the drama and prove why this pilot remains unforgettable.

2) Season 5 episode 8

A still from Downton Abbey S5EP8 (Image via Peacock)

Season 5 episode 8 of Downton Abbey shifts to London for Lady Rose and Atticus Aldridge’s wedding. Rose faces her mother, Susan’s bitterness, while Lord Grantham tries to keep the peace. The ceremony itself is grand but threaded with tension.

Ad

At the same time, Anna is taken in by Scotland Yard, accused of murder, adding weight to the episode’s quieter moments. Barrow steps in to protect the new footman, Andy, in a risky move, while Isobel and Edith are forced to navigate personal truths when Marigold’s parentage risks coming to light. The episode promises a loaded, carefully layered hour.

3) Season 4 episode 1

A still from Downton Abbey S4EP1 (Image via Peacock)

Season 4, episode 1 opens six months after Matthew Crawley’s death, in February 1922, with Downton still under a sombre hush. Lady Mary is deeply in mourning, struggling with grief and the responsibilities of her newborn son, while the family and staff urge her, gently and not so gently, to rejoin life at the Abbey. Matthew’s will, naming Mary as his sole heir, complicates Robert’s sense of how the estate should be run.

Ad

Downstairs, Bates is settled after his long prison ordeal, and life below stairs is anything but calm. O’Brien’s abrupt departure and the arrival of Edna Braithwaite create fresh tension, while Thomas Barrow’s scheming and petty power plays continue to roil the servants’ hall. Daisy faces uncertainty about her future and Mr Mason’s farm, hinting at the broader social changes that are starting to touch even the most traditional corners of the estate.

Ad

4) Season 4 episode 9

A still from Downton Abbey S4EP9 (Image via Peacock)

Season 4 episode 9 of Downton Abbey transports the Crawley women to the London Season where society’s brightest collide. Lady Mary arrives in high spirits and crosses paths with the dashing race driver Henry Talbot. Michelle Dockery brings her signature poise as Mary tests new freedoms.

Ad

Meanwhile, Edith endures polite snubs over Marigold’s secret, while Laura Carmichael’s subtle strength shines through. Back at home, Lord Grantham and Cora juggle diplomatic dinners for visiting dignitaries. Below stairs, Anna and Bates keep steady, their quiet devotion underscoring every ballroom intrigue. A vivid portrait of change and restraint where silk gowns and whispered scandals shape each moment.

5) Season 5 episode 9

A still from Downton Abbey S5EP9 (Image via Peacock)

Season 5 episode 9 plunges into the aftermath of Ivy’s scheme as the cook quietly leaves Downton after poisoning Daisy’s trust. Lord and Lady Grantham wrestle with the fallout, testing loyalties both upstairs and below. Lady Mary carries her own wounds, fretting over Talbot’s silence.

Ad

Edith confronts her deepest fear when Susan maneuvers to claim Marigold, tipping a delicate balance of power. Anna and Bates offer steady comfort amid the chaos. Thomas senses opportunity in whispered secrets, plotting his next move. It’s a study of restraint cracking under pressure, where every guarded look and half-truth reshapes life at the estate.

6) Season 2 episode 5

A still from Downton Abbey S2EP5 (Image via Peacock)

Season 2 episode 5 of Downton Abbey unfolds in August 1918 as war reaches the Yorkshire estate. Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens) and footman William (Thomas Howes) arrive wounded, and a heart-wrenching turn sees William plead with Daisy (Sophie McShera) to marry him hours before he dies. Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) moves heaven and earth to bring William home.

Ad

Upstairs, Mary (Michelle Dockery) faces Sir Richard Carlisle’s jibes, while Matthew learns he’ll never walk again. That blend of love, loss, and social maneuvering feels like watching history and humanity collide in one room. Its emotional depth and high stakes secure its place among the series’ standout hours.

7) Season 6 episode 9

A still from Downton Abbey S6EP9 (Image via Peacock)

Season 6 episode 9 unfolds on Christmas Day 1925 at the Crawley estate. Anna Bates cradles newborn Ruby in Mary’s bedroom, bridging worlds. Mary carries her own pregnancy hopes while Edith and Bertie ready New Year nuptials that promise fresh beginnings. Rose returns from America with a daughter under her arm, stirring gentle joy.

Ad

Isobel teams up to unmask Miss Denker’s schemes against Mr Spratt. Carson confronts illness, and Thomas steps into butler’s shoes. Merton’s health scare resolves into relief. This festive hour feels like finding warmth in a family quilt stitched with surprises and long-held dreams.

8) Season 3 episode 1

A still from Downton Abbey S3EP1 (Image via Peacock)

Spring of 1920 finds Downton Abbey buzzing with wedding fever as Mary Crawley and Matthew Crawley finally tie the knot. Celebration masks a crisis: Lord Grantham’s railway gamble wiped out Cora’s dowry, forcing the family to scramble for solutions. Martha Levinson, Cora’s mother, arrives from America with sharp opinions that ruffle Violet’s feathers.

Ad

Edith flirts with Sir Anthony Strallan only to face awkward rejection at the altar. Downstairs drama simmers as Bates endures prison and Mrs Hughes fears a cancer scare that turns out to be benign. A new footman steps into O’Brien’s schemes. It feels like planting seeds of change in rich, unsettled soil; an episode that sets the tone for all that follows.

9) Season 6 episode 8

A still from Downton Abbey S6EP8 (Image via Peacock)

Season 6 episode 8 unfolds in 1925 with twists and revelations at the Crawley estate. Edith, played by Laura Carmichael, watches Bertie’s inheritance turn him into the Marquess of Hexham. His proposal forces her to confess Marigold’s true parentage. Mary, played by Michelle Dockery, shares hopeful news of her own pregnancy after reconciling with Talbot.

Ad

Anna Bates welcomes her son into Mary’s bedroom, weaving families closer. Violet Crawley learns to trust Cora’s judgement. In the servants’ quarters, Thomas steps up as butler while Carson faces a career crossroads. It feels like home remade by truth and beginnings.

10) Season 2 Christmas special

A still from Downton Abbey S2 Christmas Special (Image via Peacock)

Season 2 Christmas special brings the Crawley household to life on Christmas Day 1919 as a fir tree arrives by carriage and the halls fill with carols and games. Anna’s joy fades when Bates is found guilty and faces execution, her heartbreak quietly unraveling behind the scenes.

Ad

Upstairs, Mary endures Sir Richard Carlisle’s pressure to set a wedding date, only to break off the engagement as scandal brews. In the final moments, Matthew proposes in the snow, offering a rare moment of clarity and hope. With a careful mix of celebration and sorrow, this episode lands with lasting weight.

Each of these episodes captures the heart of Downton Abbey’s world, where quiet moments and grand gestures carry equal weight. Together, they paint a vivid portrait of change, resilience, and the ties that bind across class and time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More