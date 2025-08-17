BoJack Horseman creator is bringing a new Netflix show this month, and it promises comedy in chaos

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator of BoJack Horseman, returns with a new animated series, Long Story Short, set to debut on Netflix on August 22, 2025.

The official synopsis reads:

"A dysfunctional family's shared history, inside jokes, and old wounds are explored in this adult animated comedy spanning multiple years."

Much like BoJack Horseman's blend of humor and emotional depth, Bob-Waksberg brings Long Story Short vividly to life. The series follows the Schwooper family through many years, from childhood to adulthood, showing their successes, failures, and silly mishaps.

BoJack Horseman’s creator brings in a comedy in chaos with Long Story Short season 1

Netflix Presents The BoJack Horseman Finale Event (Source: Getty)

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg combines humor with depth, and Long Story Short is a perfect example of that.

The time-jumping narrative follows the siblings’ growth and struggle with various aspects of life, from family bonds to romantic entanglements. Each episode captures a snapshot of different life stages: messy, beautiful, and often hilariously human.

Speaking to Tudum, Raphael Bob-Waksberg said:

“Wow! A Season 2?! And Season 1 hasn’t even come out yet! It must be a REALLY good show. I can’t wait to watch it when it premieres on Netflix, Friday, Aug. 22! Let’s all do that!”

The show's comedic chaos shouldn't be mistaken for slapstick humor. Instead, it leans into the awkwardness of adult life with fast-paced dialogue and strange situations. As a result, the story feels both funny and serious. Bob-Waksberg's expertise makes the show crazy, funny, and sad all at once.

Long Story Short is a bold and risky animated comedy-drama that follows the Schwooper family through many years of their lives. The story doesn't happen in a straight line; it jumps from the 1950s to the 2020s and back again, showing childhood, adulthood, and everything in between. It paints a picture of a chaotic but deeply loving Jewish family where fights, laughter, sadness, and happiness all happen at the same dinner table.

Timelines blur as characters who have died show up in earlier timelines, and children grow up before our eyes. From silly reCAPTCHA jokes to strange side stories about schools infested with wolves and mattresses, the show thrives on sharp humor, strange situations, and fast-paced dialogue.

Long Story Short is funny, but it also has a sad side that reminds viewers how short life is and how beautiful the little things in everyday life can be. By telling touching stories and jumping around in time in creative ways, the show is both sad and funny.

What does the Long Story Short season 1 trailer say?

The trailer for Long Story Short offers a glimpse into the chaotic life of the Schwooper siblings. The family may seem disjointed, but they face every high and low together.

The quick cuts between timelines highlight the contrasts in their lives, shifting from silly moments to touching ones about family, love, and loss. The animation style reflects the typical style of Bob-Waksberg's creative team.

Lisa Edelstein voices Naomi Schwartz, the Jewish grandmother in Long Story Short. Paul Reiser plays Elliott Cooper, while Abbi Jacobson plays Shira Schwooper, another well-known cast member. Ben Feldman voices Avi Schwooper, and Yoshi Schwooper is played by Max Greenfield.

The production reunites many members of the BoJack Horseman team, including Lisa Hanawalt as supervising producer and Noel Bright as executive producer. The animation studio ShadowMachine also returns as part of the creative team.

Long Story Short will be airing on August 22, 2025, on Netflix.

