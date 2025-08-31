How many episodes will there be in The Runarounds season 1? Episode count and more

Created by Jonas Pate, The Runarounds season 1 premieres on September 1, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming series follows a group of recent high school graduates in Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together to form a rock band, deciding to chase their dreams of musical stardom.

The series features the story of The Runarounds, a real-life band, and its members, William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher, playing versions of themselves. The quintet first formed and auditioned for Pate’s Outer Banks in 2021 and has since performed as a band regularly.

Additional cast members of this eight-part series include Brooklyn Decker, Marley Aliah, Hayes MacArthur, Mark Wystrach, and Shea Pritchard, among others. The Runarounds season 1 combines a coming-of-age story with original music performed by the actual band alongside several of their original singles.

All episodes in The Runarounds season 1, and when they arrive

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The Runarounds season 1 comprises a total of eight episodes and follows the journey of five high-school boys as they form a rock band after they graduate. The show features the real-life band of the same name and explores the challenges they experience while navigating other difficulties that come with being a teenager on the cusp of adulthood.

All episodes of the season will be released together on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2025, at 12 am PT.

Release timings for other regions are as follows:

Regions Release date Release time United States (MT) September 1, 2025 1 am United States (CT) September 1, 2025 2 am United States (ET) September 1, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (BST) September 1, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) September 1, 2025 9 am India (IST) September 1, 2025 12:30 pm Australia (ACST) September 1, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) September 1, 2025 7 pm

Where to watch all episodes of The Runarounds season 1

The Runarounds season 1 premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with all 8 episodes releasing simultaneously on September 1, 2025. The series features real-life band members from The Runarounds playing versions of themselves in a coming-of-age story.

Amazon Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Viewers can get a full Amazon Prime membership (including free shipping, Amazon Music, etc.) for $14.99/month or $139/year. For those who prefer a standalone option, Amazon Prime Video offers plans starting at $8.99/month with ads or $11.98/month without ads.

New members can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, providing ample time to stream all eight episodes. Membership can be canceled at any time.

All the cast members of The Runarounds season 1

Axel Ellis, William Lipton, and Jesse Golliher perform onstage during The Runarounds Red Carpet Premiere and After Party at The Roxy (Image via Getty)

The Runarounds season 1 consists of an ensemble cast, led by the real-life band members playing versions of themselves alongside established actors. Created by Jonas Pate, co-creator of Netflix's Outer Banks, the series features musicians who originally formed as a band in 2021.

Beyond the five band members, the series also features a catalog of actors in various roles. Here are some of cast:

William Lipton as himself

Axel Ellis as himself

Jeremy Yun as himself

Zendé Murdock as himself

Jesse Golliher as himself

Brooklyn Decker in an undisclosed role

Marley Aliah as Ruthie Bender

Hayes MacArthur in an undisclosed role

Mark Wystrach as Catesby

Shea Pritchard as George Benson

Maximo Salas as Pete Atuna

Lilah Pate as Sophia Kinney

Darin Heames as Dusty Crosby

Woody Fu as Edward Park

Justin Matthew Smith as Halsey

Chevy Cofield as Deputy Church

About The Runarounds season 1

The Runarounds season 1 explores the vibrant world of aspiring musicians as they chase their dreams in Wilmington, North Carolina. Created by Outer Banks co-creator Jonas Pate, the series follows five recent high school graduates who create a rock band the summer after graduation. Thus, a major storyline focuses on the five teenagers as they go about their journey.

The trailer showcases the quintet experiencing love, rivalry, and self-discovery, all the while chasing their dreams of making it big in the cut-throat music industry.

Not only that, the Amazon Prime Video show also features original music, including lead singles from the band itself. What makes the series particularly unique is its origin story, as the band was handpicked by Pate for his previous show, Outer Banks, out of 5,000 auditions.

Pate then discovered The Runarounds and created a show around them, something that excited Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, as he revealed in an interview with The Wrap in February 2024.

"When we first met with Jonas and Skydance about 'The Runarounds,' it was immediately clear that they brought us a special show featuring an incredibly talented cast and real-life band. We are very much looking forward to sharing the exhilarating journey of The Runarounds with our global Prime Video customers,"aSanders said.

The Runarounds season 1 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2025.

