7 TV plot twists that left fans disappointed

Seeing a favorite TV series do something unexpected is disorienting, especially when a plot twist significantly departs from the narrative, generating buzz. Occasionally, writers' and producers' creative choices result in plot twists that move the narrative into unexpected places, sometimes resulting in significant episodes of TV lore.

Ad

Some programs have had episodes or storylines that fans and commentators refer to as flops, which often garner divided responses and prolonged coverage. Many of the programs, nonetheless, have healthy followings due to their overall presence and lasting memories.

Popular shows like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and How I Met Your Mother have had some of these moments where fans were left scratching their heads in disbelief. These instances provide context on ways that even favorite programs become controversial topics.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order and all opinions belong to the writer.

Gossip Girls, Game of Thrones, and 5 other shows with disliked plot twists

1) The Walking Dead: Glen's "death"

A still from The Walking Dead (Image via AMC)

Plot twists where one of the protagonists succumbs to death, especially if the storyline later retcons it, are almost always a sure way of losing viewers' interest.

Ad

Season 6 episode 3 of The Walking Dead showed Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) being attacked by walkers after he fell off a dumpster. However, audiences later found out that it was Nicholas (Michael Traynor) that the walkers were attacking, as his body had fallen on top of Glenn, while Glenn survived by crawling under the dumpster.

This plot line sparked discontent among fans for the show's handling of suspense and death. It was one of the plot developments that drew great interest throughout the series' run, especially as it later undermined Glenn's actual death.

Ad

The entire Walking Dead series is available to stream on Netflix.

2) Gossip Girl: It was Dan all along

A still from Gossip Girl (Image via Warner Bros.)

After several seasons of secrecy over the identity of who ran the Gossip Girl blog, the series finally revealed Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) as the mastermind. Throughout the series, Dan was portrayed as the outcast, standing outside the world of the Upper East Side, watching but not always participating.

Ad

This plot line, though, was confusing because several scenes did not seem to add up to Dan being the one who was leaking secrets, particularly when some of the posts affected him and his family. Though the finale hinted at the reason behind Dan running the blog, it also left several plot points unresolved, contributing to a plot hole that left viewers disappointed.

All of Gossip Girl is available to stream on HBO Max.

Ad

3) Dexter: The fake death

A still from Dexter (Image via Showtime)

The Dexter season finale provides closure to the life of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), whose double life as a forensic technician and a lone killer ran its course throughout the eight seasons of the series.

Ad

The show ended with Dexter leaving his sister Debra's (Jennifer Carpenter) body at the same remote site he had left his other victims' bodies in. Then, he sailed into one of the hurricanes gathering out at sea, leading everyone to believe he had perished during the storm. However, it was later revealed that Dexter faked his own death and went off the grid, living out his life as a lumberjack in Oregon.

Ad

This plot line undermined his promises to Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) and Harrison (Jack Alcott) that they would meet up. Instead, they, too, were left believing that Dexter died.

All seasons and spin-offs of Dexter are available to stream on Paramount+.

4) Game of Thrones: Daenerys is evil all of a sudden

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)

The last season of Game of Thrones evoked diverse emotions among viewers, most of them negative. Throughout the series, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) had consistently expressed a desire to become a queen who broke the wheel of tyranny and brought justice to the downtrodden.

Ad

Even her track record of liberating Slaver's Bay from the cruel masters was a testament to this, earning her the title of "Mhysa," meaning "Mother," among her subjects. At several points, faced with difficult choices, though she did make some questionable ones, her desire for compassion shone through.

However, in the finale, after the citizens of King's Landing had already surrendered to her and her army, she suddenly went on a burning spree, resulting in large-scale damage with innumerable deaths. This ultimately led to her death at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Ad

During the run of a single season, Daenerys suddenly transformed from a justice-seeking idealist to a tyrant. This plot twist became the focal point of debates regarding character development among fans who were left disheartened.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max.

5) How I Met Your Mother: Ted ends up with Robin

A still from How I Met Your Mother (Image via CBS)

One of the most talked-about series finales in recent television history is that of How I Met Your Mother. The show centered on Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) recounting to his children the story of how he met their mother. Over eight seasons, the series went to great lengths to establish how Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) was someone whose goals and lifestyle differed significantly from Ted’s, including her reluctance to have children.

Ad

Eventually, Ted met Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti), whom he married and had two children with. In the final episode, audiences were told that Tracy had died off-screen. Then, in a surprising plot twist, Ted's children encouraged him to reconnect with Robin, shifting the focus of the story by bringing the relationship between Ted and Robin back into the spotlight.

Fans criticized this decision and claimed that this ending single-handedly ruined the years' worth of character development in one fell swoop. The backlash grew to an extent where the creators had to release an alternate ending that would help fans find some closure with the plot.

Ad

The show is available to stream on Hulu and Netflix.

6) Lost: The 'Sideways' world

A still from Lost (Image via ABC)

Lost tracked the castaways of Oceanic Flight 815 as they fought to stay alive after their plane crashed on a mysterious island. The show integrated flashbacks into their histories and flash-forwards into their futures, opening up the story across various timelines.

Ad

A "flash-sideways" theme in the last season presented an alternate world where the characters all led different lives. The finale's conclusion showed this flash-sideways universe was actually a purgatory, a realm where the survivors came together after death before continuing on together in the afterlife.

While the finale provided resolution to the characters' arcs, many critics commented that it did not tie up the island's many questions. The season finale generated a lot of debate about how much character progression should be given in comparison to leaving questions unanswered in the show's intricate storyline.

Ad

Lost is currently streaming on Hulu.

7) Dallas: The entire season was a dream

A still from Dallas (Image via CBS)

Dallas was one of the most highly rated programs after its premiere in 1978. By the end of season 8, the character of Bobby Ewing (Patrick Duffy) was written off the series after Duffy announced he was leaving the show due to offers of film roles. Since the opportunities did not materialize, Duffy returned to the series.

Ad

To make room for Duffy's return, by the end of season 9, Bobby's death was retconned to have been Pam's (Victoria Principal) dream, effectively rendering all the plot developments of the season useless. The plot twist led to drastic changes in the series' narrative and impacted several character developments.

Several of the cast, including Steve Kanaly, Ray Krebbs, noted that the retcon impacted their plot lines and direction of the series. The moment was one of the most referenced of the series' history.

Ad

All seasons of Dallas are available to stream on Apple TV+.

These shows proved time and again that one plot twist is all it takes to change the course of an entire show, for better or for worse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More