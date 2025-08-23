Will there be Dexter: Original Sin season 2? Renewal status and more

Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is not happening anymore, despite the show's renewal earlier in the year. With the recent update, it's looking like the renewal news was an April Fool's joke, even if it wasn't intended to be. Over a month after the season 1 finale, on April 1, 2025, news came out that Paramount+ with Showtime renewed the prequel series for another season.However, the initial decision has now been reversed, and Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is no longer moving forward. Sources from Paramount, per outlets like Variety and Entertainment Weekly, said that the show has been on hiatus since the end of the season 1. A writer's room was reportedly never opened, and there was never a schedule for when they would start filming season 2.With Dexter: Original Sin season 2 officially axed, this means the younger Dexter Morgan's journey is truly over after ten episodes, and Patrick Gibson will not be returning for the role. The news comes despite the prequel series being Showtime's most-streamed premiere with over 2.1 million viewers worldwide during its release, per The Wrap.A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)While there was no official reason shared why Paramount reneged on the Dexter: Original Sin season 2 renewal, Variety cited a source saying that Matt Thunell and his team want to shift their focus to the Resurrection part of the franchise. Thunell was recently appointed to oversee Showtime's production operation after the Skydance-Paramount merger.What is Dexter: Original Sin about?Dexter: Original Sin is a prequel series in the Dexter franchise, starring Patrick Gibson as the younger Dexter Morgan, still a vigilante serial killer in training. It tells Dexter's origin story, starting in 1991, 15 years before the events of the season 1 of the original series in the franchise.Dexter is 20 years old when he commits his first kill, which jump-starts his bloodthirst. In Original Sin, Dexter's father (Christian Slater) helps him curb his inner darkness with a &quot;code&quot; designed to help him choose which people he should eliminate next and how to evade law enforcement.Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is out, but Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is in View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Paramount has cancelled their plans for Dexter: Original Sin season 2, it's not the end of the Dexter franchise. As mentioned, Matt Thunell and his team have shifted their focus to continue the franchise via Dexter: Resurrection, which sees Michael C. Hall return to his titular serial killer character.Per Variety, Paramount is planning to open a writers' room for a potential Dexter: Resurrection season 2. The source also mentioned that the reason for pushing Resurrection instead of Original Sin was logistics. Showrunner Clyde Phillips had moved writers to Ressurection after Original Sin wrapped up, so it makes sense for the team to continue with Ressurection.Dexter: Resurrection season 1 is ongoing, with the finale expected to arrive on Sunday, September 5. That said, the show has already received high praise from critics and audiences alike. At the time of writing, after eight episodes, the first season of Resurrection has a 94% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 86% from the general audience.Its Rotten Tomatoes scores are much higher compared to Dexter: Original Sin, which has only received a 70% score from critics and 78% from audiences. Resurrection also shattered Original Sin's premiere streaming numbers, clocking at 3.1 million viewers, 44% higher than Original Sin and 76% more compared to Dexter: New Blood, per TV Line.Catch all Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.