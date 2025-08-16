Sophie Turner is starring in a new gothic horror film, The Dreadful, opposite her Game of Thrones co-star, Kit Harington. In the movie, Turner plays Anne, a woman living with her mother-in-law during the War of the Roses, while Harington plays the man from her past who is set to turn their lives upside down.On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, August 14, 2025, Sophie Turner joined the host to talk about her new movie and what happened during filming some of the scenes with Kit Harington. As Game of Thrones fans would know, Turner and Harington played siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in the hit series.Their previous sibling dynamic, according to the GOT star, had made things complicated after discovering that they had a few love scenes in The Dreadful. She told Meyers both their reactions after taking a closer look at the script, saying:&quot;I'm like, 'Oh, shoot... that's my brother.' But it's such a good script that he was like, 'We kind of have to do it.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Turner said that one of the first scenes they had to film for the movie had a kissing scene, to which she recalled that there was &quot;retching&quot; involved in both their parts. She added:&quot;We are both retrching. Like really, it is vile—it was the worst.&quot;She compared the feeling of kissing her Game of Thrones co-star for The Dreadful as the skin-crawling scene of her latest thriller, Trust, that involves filming with real cockroaches and rats, which crawled on her arms and legs.More about Sophie Turner and Kit Harington's The Dreadful movieAfter starring in all eight seasons of The Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington will reunite against the backdrop of England's War of the Roses in The Dreadful. Turner plays Anne in the movie, who has led a harsh, solitary life on the outskirts of England with her mother-in-law, Morwen. A man from her past, Jago, a character played by Harington, returns.Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones (Image via HBO)Jago's return in Anne's life will set off a series of events that will significantly change her life, per the synopsis. Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden is set to play Morwen in the film alongside a packed cast, which includes Spilt Milk actor Laurence O'Fuarain and World War Z and Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard.Per the show's IMDb page, Catherine McDonough, Tigerlily Langford, Zachary Cohen, Huxley Sheppard, and Jürgen Koenen will also be in the cast list. Meanwhile, Natasha Kermani, the filmmaker behind Imitation Girl and Abraham's Boys, will be directing the movie off onf the script she also wrote.At the moment, there is still no official release date for The Dreadful. However, per Radio Times in January 2025, Turner and Harington's reunion film, which was filmed in Cornwall, has wrapped. According to IMDb, the project is currently in post-production.Besides Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner also starred in the X-Men movies as Jean Grey/Phoenix, Joan, The Staircase, and Do Revenge. Meanwhile, Kit Harington can be seen in MI-5, Seventh Son, Pompeii, and more recently in the Netflix series Too Much.