British actress Sophie Turner is opening up about her split from pop singer Joe Jonas. In an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday, April 15, 2024, the Game of Thrones star explained the aftermath of her separation from Joe. Recalling the rumors alleging she was a negligent mother who liked to party, she said,

"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."

Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in 2019 after dating for almost three years. The former couple share two daughters, Willa and Delphine. Last fall, Joe filed for divorce, and the pair shared a statement explaining that it was a mutual decision. Subsequently, they were thrown into a custody battle owing to their parents living on the opposite sides of the Atlantic.

After the announcement, rumors accusing Turner of being a bad parent spread. She admitted that they left her torturing herself by questioning every move she made as a mother.

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you’ve never been a partier,'" she said.

"It was shocking" – Sophie Turner addresses her party girl rumors

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas kept their reasons for divorce private. Amid the proceedings, tabloids painted her as a bad mother who was a party girl. Photos of the 28-year-old at a wrap party for her upcoming series, Joan in Birmingham, went viral, and a TMZ (September 2023) article claimed the couple separated because "she likes to party, he likes to stay at home."

Talking about her shock after reading about the rumors and headlines at the time, the X-Men actress remarked,

"I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make sh*t up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock."

She admitted to coming close to giving up. She recalled the time she called her lawyer, saying, "I can’t do this. I just can’t," and taking a couple of weeks to get out of her "rut" after her lawyer reminded her she was fighting for her children.

During her interview, Sophie Turner explained that she found support from her female friends, saying she felt "held and protected." She also revealed pop star Taylor Swift was "an absolute hero to (her), adding "she (Swift) has a heart of gold." Sophie Turner met the singer, who briefly dated Joe Jonas in 2008, almost a decade ago, but did not develop a friendship due to Swift's history with Jonas.

During the initial days of their custody battle, Turner was in New York to settle a custody-related disagreement and reached out to Swift to help find rental accommodations. Swift let her stay at her place for free. Around the time, they were seen hanging out together in New York City.

Sophie Turner will next appear in the ITV drama series Joan, which is based on the notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington.