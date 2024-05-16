“She really has a heart of gold”— Sophie Turner praises Taylor Swift, discusses the support she received from women during Joe Jonas divorce

British actress Sophie Turner opened up about the support she received from the women in her life following her split from Joe Jonas. In her interview with British Vogue published on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the Game of Thrones star discussed temporarily living at Taylor Swift's New York City apartment, calling the singer an "absolute hero."

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold," Turner said.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in 2019, and the two share daughters, Willa and Delphine. Following their split, the couple was involved in a custody battle, and Taylor was one of the people by Sophie's side during the "worst few days of (her) life."

"My girlfriends are the loves of my life" — Sophie Turner about the women in her life

Taylor Swift briefly dated Joe Jonas in 2008; hence, Turner, who met Swift almost a decade ago, wasn't able to cultivate a friendship. However, last September, Turner was in New York to sort out a custody disagreement and reached out to the Delicate singer for help finding rental accommodations when the latter offered her place for free.

Around the time, both women were seen hanging out and grabbing dinner together in the city, even attending Travis Kelce's game at MetLife Stadium. By mid-October, Turner and Jonas's custody battle was tentatively resolved, and the former couple shared a joint statement with Billboard, saying -

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

When Sophie Turner returned to the UK after her split, she was quick to fall into routine with her family and close friends. The 28-year-old stated, "I've always said that my girlfriends are the loves of my life." Talking about her "oldest and dearest" friend Eleanor Johnson, the actress explained -

"Ellie stayed with me when I was out in New York; slept over in my bed every night for weeks and weeks and weeks."

Johnson stated that they joked that they were sisters. Following the divorce, rumor mills and tabloids painted Turner as a party girl and how it affected her being a mother. Sophie Turner told Bitish Vogue that she questioned her every move, adding that "mum guilt is so real." She stated -

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier."

She explained that there were days when she was in a "rut" and her lawyer had to remind the actress that she was fighting for her children. Speaking of the time, Turner continued -

"The support I had from the women in my life during that time was the most amazing thing to see. I felt so held and so protected."

Johnson, for her part, praised Sophie Turner's "inner strength," telling British Vogue -

"I don't think Sophie even realizes the inner strength or power she has."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' negotiation for a custody agreement still continues, but both have moved on from each other. Jonas is dating model Stormi Bree, while Sophie has been linked to property developer Peregrine Pearson since last year.