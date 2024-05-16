Sophie Turner reveals she hated being called a Jonas Brothers wife, and "felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage” after moving to the US

As Sophie Turner appeared on British Vogue’s cover for the May edition, she spoke up about her marriage, separation, kids, and moving to the US after her wedding. In the interview published on May 15, 2024, she also exclaimed that she “hated” being called a Jonas Brothers wife.

Sophie Turner, who was married to Joe Jonas for four years, stated:

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

She then talked about feeling “trapped” after she moved to Miami in 2021 to live with the Jonas family. Sophie Turner stated that it was a “culture shock” for her. She said:

“We were in this community full of 50-year-old men, so imagine trying to make friends on the dog walk. I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn’t have any friends there.”

Sophie Turner met her former husband Joe Jonas in 2016 when she was just 20 years old. A year later, they announced their engagement and finally tied the knot in 2019. However, four years into their marriage, Sophie and Joe Jonas filed for divorce in 2023. The duo share two kids. The first was born in July 2021, while they welcomed their second child in July 2022.

Sophie Turner was born and brought up in Northampton, England

English actress Sophie Turner was born in Northampton, England. The family lived in Warwickshire and she lived there until she got married to Joe Jonas in 2019. The couple first lived in New York, but later moved to Miami in 2021, to live with the Jonas family. In her interview with Vogue, she stated how she felt “alienated” and “unsettled” during her time in the US.

Apart from having no friends, she also talked about being scared for her daughter’s future, due to the rise of violence in the country.

She said:

“I couldn’t fathom being a mother of one of those children knowing that this was something your country could fix, that they’d rather have rights to guns than give kids a right to life. Meanwhile, women in the US are being stripped of their rights, left, right and centre. It all contributed to this feeling of I have to get out, I have to get out.”

Sophie Turner also stated how she relied on her friends and family after she moved back to the UK after her divorce. She said:

“The support I had from the women in my life during that time was the most amazing thing to see. I felt so held and so protected.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced in September 2023 that they were filing for divorce as their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” At the time, the former couple also released a joint statement and said:

"After four years of wonderful marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

In her interview, Sophie Turner also talked about her life now, her first date with Joe Jonas, getting married at an early age, and even shared details about her friendship with Taylor Swift. Furthermore, while speaking to the publication, she also stated that the time the former couple filed for divorce was the “worst few days” of her life.

The actress is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in The Game of Thrones. She will now be seen in Joan, a TV series, for which the actress has already started shooting, as the show is likely to release later this year.