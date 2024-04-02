Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan's relationship timeline explored as couple expecting first baby together

Reality star and YouTuber Francesca Farago and her fiancé, actor Jesse Sullivan announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a joint Instagram post on Sunday, March 31, 2024, announcing the pregnancy. Expressing excitement about the news, Francesca and Jesse said that they wanted to celebrate the "amazing milestone" with their fans.

The couple is looking forward to starting the new journey but it hasn't been easy for them to get there. In a TikTok video, Sullivan spoke about how he and Francesca had to go through multiple procedures and shots as a part of the IVF process. He also discussed how Francesca Farago struggled with getting the shots every day.

"We're pregnant! It's been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV, International Transgender Day of Visibility, was the perfect day to let you in on our celebration. I'm so proud of Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day," Jesse said in the video.

The couple got engaged in 2023 and at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, Francesca and Jesse admitted that they hoped to welcome a baby before getting married. They also expressed that they wanted to have a "huge wedding."

"Yeah, we want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding. So hopefully we can have a baby first and do the big wedding after," Francesca Farago said.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan dated for more than a year before getting engaged

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan first dated one another in 2021 but broke up a few months later. Cosmopolitan reported that they broke up due to the distance between them as Farago was shooting The Perfect Match season one.

However, the couple's fans were delighted after seeing Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan together in April 2022. The couple was seen attending Coachella with Arlo, Jesse's 15-year-old. Although they hadn't made their relationship official for a few months, they accepted it publicly in June 2022. They admitted to being together on Jesse and Arlo's podcast where the teen had asked if they were dating and Francesca responded confirming the relationship.

Since then, the couple has posted videos on social media sharing their love story and moments of their life together. A few months after they confirmed that they were dating, Francesca uploaded a video expressing her desire to be engaged to Jesse soon. They then shared that they were moving in together and shared a few clips of their house being built.

In April 2023, the couple got engaged and Jesse revealed at the time that he had designed Farago's ring himself even showing how he went about the process. After the two announced the engagement, fans were left wondering about their wedding plans. The couple responded to that by stating that they were planning to have a baby before tying the knot.

The couple has often shared details of their IVF process and their struggles with the same. Following the pregnancy announcement, fans were congratulating them on the Instagram post but many also wondered if the couple will get married before or after the birth of the baby. Neither Francesca Farago nor Jesse Sullivan had spoken about it at the time of writing this article.