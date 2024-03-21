Married at First Sight’s Austin and Jessica Hurd announce second pregnancy

Married at First Sight, a show on Lifetime, aims to bring people together and help them start their lives. The show gives people a chance to get to know their significant others only after getting married, and as part of the show's format, the cast members tie the knot and spend the next few weeks getting to know one another. Only after that can they decide whether they want to stay married or get a divorce.

While several cast members choose to end their relationships by the end of the show, some take it forward. An example of the latter would be Austin and Jessica Hurd, who appeared in season 10 of the show.

The reality TV couple recently provided fans with an update on what was new in their lives and announced that they were expecting another baby during a conversation with People Magazine:

"We are expecting a baby the beginning of August 2024! I'm 20 weeks now. We aren't going to find out the gender - going to keep it a surprise until we deliver."

When did Married at First Sight's Austin and Jessica Hurd get married?

The Married at First Sight season 10 couple appeared on the Lifetime show in 2019. They tied the knot with the cameras rolling and for the next eight weeks, they provided fans with a front row seat to their marriage as part of the reality show.

Austin and Jessica were the only couple that remained married from season 10 and welcomed their first child, Westin, together in 2021.

The reality TV couple spoke to E News! about being new parents in January 2022 and noted that they were supporting each other. At the time, Austin praised his wife by noting that she went "above and beyond" to care for their son. Jessica also praised the Married at First Sight cast member and called him a "diaper-changing pro."

During the conversation, the couple shared some of their wisdom for the cast members who were set to star in Married at First Sight season 11 and noted that they should be themselves and have fun.

"Both of us did this along our own journey, along with being committed to the process, and it worked for us."

