"No self-worth": Married at First Sight season 17 fans think Emily needs a "reality check"

Married at First Sight season 17 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Emily continue to heal after her traumatic accident, which was showcased on the show two weeks ago.

During the couples' retreat, Emily and her husband Brennan rode ATVs. However, the cast member crashed into a tree and sustained major injuries. While the injuries were severe, Emily felt it brought her and Brennan closer, even though the cast member previously admitted to not being attracted to her.

She told the cameras that an experience of this type either brought people together or pulled them further apart. While she believed it did the former for her and Brennan, fans believed otherwise.

Fans have previously criticized Brennan several times in the past for his behavior towards his wife. Now, after the latest episode, they took to social media to chime in about Emily. One person, @ok2baqt, wrote on X:

"Emily is trauma bonding with Brennan and he's completely disinterested in her. She has no self-worth."

Married at First Sight fans react to Emily and Brennan's post-accident developments

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight (MAFS) season 17, fans saw the Denver couples continue on their journey as married couples before the big decision day.

While Emily and Brennan had a rocky start, lately the two appeared to become closer after the female cast member met with an unfortunate accident during the couples' retreat. While the accident caused injuries, it made Emily feel it had brought them closer together and that, at the time of the accident, Brennan was the only one who showed a sense of "urgency" to care for her.

In the latest episode, she opened up about how different things have been between the Married at First Sight season 17 couple since then. She told the cameras that she believed accidents like this could bring people closer together or pull them further apart. Emily added that Brennan made it clear that he was going to be there for her and that he cared about her.

While at dinner, the two discussed things, and Brennan pointed out how nice it was to have everyone's support. This included Emily's friends as well as the MAFS experts checking in on her.

"I feel like it was beneficial for us both considering like what we experienced but I feel like it was just like a needed just time to just like chill."

Later in the episode, while on a video call, Emily got emotional talking about how "amazing" Brennan had been to her. She noted that it felt like they were back to how they were when "everything was really good" between the Married at First Sight Denver couple.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and noted that Emily needed a reality check.

Married at First Sight season 17 will return next week with another episode on Lifetime.

