Married at First Sight season 17 episode 13: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Married At First Sight season 17 has fans captivated with its interesting twists and dramatic couple fights. Episode 13 of the show, titled Exploring Intimacy at An Altitude, is all set to release on Wednesday, January 17, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

In the previous episode, fans witnessed the introduction of Michael's new bride-to-be, Chloe, who spent most of the time shopping for her wedding dress and emotionally preparing herself for the big day. Clare and Cameron, who decided to divorce, found themselves in an emotional conundrum after the revelation of Cameron's heart condition.

With the decision day still three weeks away, there is potential for the couple to reconcile. Meanwhile, all the couples were seen navigating through the uncharted territory of their lives, as the finale approaches rapidly.

Release date and time of Married at First Sight season 17 episode 13

Whether it's emotional therapy, exploring romantic equations, or intense arguments, no episode of the show arrives without a dose of drama. The trajectory will continue in the next episode, which is expected to air on Wednesday, January 17, exclusively on Lifetime.

Those interested can also watch the new updates on the experimental marriages on several streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, and DirectTV Stream.

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 17 episode 13?

Wednesday’s episode, titled Exploring Intimacy at An Altitude, will see the fun factor amplify as the remaining three couples, Becca-Austin, Emily-Brennan, and Michael-Chloe, take a creative turn to deepen their connections. There’s a lot to unravel amid the mood celebration as the countdown begins for Michael to finally say ‘I do’ to Chloe.

For those unaware, this was the first season of Married at First Sight that witnessed a runaway bride who left Michael stranded at the altar. The groom wonders if the second time will be the charm for him. Amidst this, one wife’s speaking her truth is about to leave a husband blindsided. Notably, all this comes at a time when the couples are merely three weeks away from decision day.

What happened on Married at First Sight season 17 episode 12?

Episode 12, titled Something’s Fishy, saw Michael equally excited and anxious while preparing for the big day. His selected partner, Chloe, is a hopeless romantic and is fed up with being with emotionally unavailable men in Denver. The idea of marrying a total stranger has her excited, and relationship experts predict Chloe and Michale could become a new power couple.

As for Becca and Austin, they appear to be the most cordial at this point in the show. Austin paid a visit to Becca’s studio to shoot family portraits of his friends and their children. Upon watching Becca play with the kids, Austin seemed to have developed a baby fever. The idea of raising a family together appeared so appealing to the couple that they bought a pair of fish together.

Lastly, Emily and Brennan did not exhibit their best behavior. They had a fight during their one-month anniversary dinner, reaching a breaking point when Brennan proposed to only be friends with Emily. The couple attempted to do a relationship-building Q&A exercise in a hot tub, but it did not go well, and Brennan grew angry, spoiling the fun.

While the finale is just three weeks away, viewers can continue to watch the new drama unfold in the lives of the couples on Married At First Sight every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.