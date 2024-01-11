"Emotionally abusive": Married at First Sight fans slam Brennan's behavior towards Emily

Married at First Sight season 17 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, fans saw the Denvar cast continue their journey as married couples. While for most people, there's no trial period for a marriage, but for the cast of the Lifetime show, that's what they get.

They get married on the first date itself and spend the rest of the time on the show staying married. During the season finale, also known as the Decision Day, they decide whether they want to stay together or get divorced.

One of the couples in season 17 is Brennan and Emily. In the previous episode, Brennan called his wife a "red flag" and on Wednesday's episode, fans called him out for his behavior towards her. One person, @Learning_2LetGo wrote on X:

"Emily, Brennan knows full well, and understands what he's doing. He's absolutely EMOTIONALLY ABUSIVE and DEFINITELY not worth it."

Married at First Sight season 17 will return next week with a brand new episode on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight fans slam Emily and Brennan's relationship in season 17

Married at First Sight season 17 aired a brand new episode on Lifetime. During the segment, Emily and Brennan's episode seemed shaky as the couple continued to be at odds with one another. Their fight from the previous episode carried on in this episode and Emily noted that she didn't understand what the issue was.

"I'm tired of being this drained and him like not really showing any effort, it's embarrassing, it's like getting to the point like I feel stupid."

The reality star stated that her husband doesn't notice when she's upset, which scares her. She noted that the last straw for her was having to tell Brennan that she was upset instead of him being able to figure it out. She further told her friend that he said he needed space, which was never a part of the plan.

Emily's friend asked the Married at First Sight cast member why she was still trying to make things work when he didn't seem interested. In response, Emily noted that she noticed a switch in his behavior, but is still holding on to how he used to feel.

"He like put a block or hurdle up that has like created these issues when things were like progressing in the right way."

However, while in conversation with Dr. Pepper, she noted that she hadn't given up on their relationship and wanted to make things work. While Brennan also agreed that they were compatible, the two later got into a huge fight.

Fans took to social media to chime in on their relationship and slammed Brennan for his behavior.

