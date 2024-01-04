Married at First Sight season 12 cast: Where are they now?

We’re already getting accustomed to the chaos that Married At First Sight season 17 brought to the television screens since October. Be it heartbreaks or romantic stories, the ongoing drama has made fans count down the days until Decision Day drops. But previous seasons of the reality TV show were just as much a rollercoaster, including season 12.

From romance, arguments, tears, and plenty of drama, fans saw the story of five couples who wed unseen. Only three of them decided to stay together on the final commitment day, while the rest ended up getting separated. Here’s what happened to them after the show.

Relationship status of Married At First Sight season 12 couples

1) Jacob Harter and Haley Harris: Divorced

Haley, an account executive, came on the show with a baggage of trust issues while Jacob, a senior IT analyst, wanted to have kids and a family of his own. Their personality and age differences were the contributing factors in the couple’s separation. After the LA honeymoon, Haley experienced difficulty in feeling physical attraction toward Jacob.

Meanwhile, the latter struggled to communicate and felt rejected, which led to incompatibility issues. They decided to get a divorce on Decision Day.

After the show, the duo were happy to move on with their lives. Jacob still happens to be a Corgi-loving human, who frequently takes his dogs out for walks. He still appears to be single.

Meanwhile, Haley regularly posts on Instagram about her daily life and outings with friends and family.

2) Paige Banks and Chris Williams: Divorced

Paige arrived on the show to break her family’s divorce curse and wed unseen finance manager, Chris. Their drama overshadowed most of the couples on Married At First Sight season 12. Viewers disliked Chris for his mistreatment of Paige and also blamed her for giving him endless second chances.

On Decision Day, Chris almost talked her out of divorcing him but she ultimately chose separation. Paige has moved on in her life and is on the cusp of embracing motherhood with her new partner. While announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Paige stated:

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own and finally, I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and given me something that I had been yearning for. I’m super grateful that I can share this journey with my person. My safe space.”

Meanwhile, Chris is aiming to make it big in his business venture.

3) Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre: Divorced

Ryan, a project manager, was ready to start a family when he appeared on Married At First Sight season 12. His former wife, Clara, a flight attendant, wasn’t ready for the same. In January 2021, viewers watched Ryan and Clara meet for the first time at the altar and get married at first sight.

The couple struggled with communication and intimacy throughout the season. Though they agreed to stay married on Decision Day, the couple announced their breakup two months after the finale aired. While opening up about her divorce, Clara stated:

“I went through hell and back the last 18 months and at this point, I have to say, I’m so so proud of myself and how far I’ve come. And as nerve-wracking as this experience is, I know that telling my story will be integral to my healing process and let me tell you, I’m so ready to put all of this behind me.”

Ryan also issued a lengthy statement on Instagram addressing the pair’s divorce. He called getting married to a stranger an “ indescribable” experience. He said:

"You can't truly be open to marry another race and not want to marry their culture (or at least at the minimum understand it)."

He continued:

"What I can say is: walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone and scrolling through your phone will never fly and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don't like the way it looks won't help either."

4) Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake: Divorced

Erik, a divorced pilot, wanted to find love again and married the account coordinator, Virginia, on the reality TV show. The couple called it quits in the summer of 2021, less than a year after they exchanged vows as strangers. The moment they decided to get a divorce was played out on Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

In February 2023, Virginia Coombs officially came out as pansexual on Instagram. She said:

"Debated posting this on here because some of you Married at First Sight 'fans' can be extremely brutal. But this is who I am and I finally feel empowered to live my true authentic life despite how others may feel about it."

Meanwhile, Erik has moved on with his life and married another in August 2023.

5) Briana Myles and Vincent Morales: Married

Vincent, an auto broker, hoped that Briana, an engineer, would embrace his Dominican roots after marriage and she did. They are the only couple from Married At First Sight season 12 who have stayed married. The duo welcomed their first daughter, Aury Bella, in January 2023.

Currently, in season 17, the five couples to say “I do” are Brennan-Emily, Lauren-Orion, Becca-Austin, Clare-Cameron, and Chloe-Michael. Notably, Lauren and Orion asked for a divorce soon after returning from the honeymoon. The Decision Day for the rest is expected to take place in April 2024.

Those interested can watch new drama unfold on Married At First Sight season 17 exclusively on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.