Married at First Sight season 17: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Married at First Sight returned for its seventeenth season on Lifetime with the first episode premiering on October 18, 2023. Ever since the first episode of season 17, the cast members of the latest installment have won a lot of fanfare from the audience, leading many to be curious about their Instagram handles.

Married at First Sight is a one-of-a-kind show on Lifetime. Every season features couples taking a bold step. Both partners willingly participate in the Lifetime show, where marriage experts and specialists pair them.

These individuals meet for the first time on their wedding day, without any prior knowledge or familiarity. The show's name cleverly plays on the absurd notion of marrying someone with just a single glance.

Where to follow Married at First Sight Season 17 cast on Instagram and more

Keep reading to learn more about where to follow the stars from the social experiment show on Instagram.

1) Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer

Clare Kerr is employed as a therapist and is enrolled at the University of Colorado, where she is working towards her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling. While she values her family, Clare also appreciates her independence, aiming to strike a balance between the two.

Clare decided to participate in Married at First Sight to find a compatible partner who shares her passion for fitness and adventure. On the other hand, Cameron Frazer, originally from New Zealand, is an entrepreneur and owns a bike shop under his name.

Clare is on Instagram by the name @clarebiker while Cameron's profile is private.

2) Becca Haley and Austin Reed

Becca is a professional photographer who runs a photography business called Rebecca Haley Photography. She leads a team of exclusively in-house female photographers who deal mostly in wedding photography.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Austin is employed at Solar Power Pros. as a business development representative.

Becca's profile can be viewed at @rebeccahaleyphotography on Instagram. Austin, on the other hand, is believed to be unavailable on the social media platform.

3) Lauren G. and Orion Martzloff

Lauren G. works as a federal budget officer. According to Distracity, she identifies as queer and likes both men and women. In terms of marital preference, however, she wishes to settle down with a man.

Lauren's partner Orion Martzloff is a Navajo-born, self-employed real estate and electrical agent who currently resides in Crystal, New Mexico. He has stated that having a queer spouse would make him feel at ease.

Unfortunately, neither Lauren nor Orion are available on Instagram.

4) Michael Shiakallis and his mystery wife

Michael is one of the unfortunate participants on Married At First Sight whose bride ran away on the show, leaving him to wait for her at the altar. She continued to be referred to as his runaway bride and mystery wife as her identity was never revealed.

Michael was subsequently paired with Chloe Brown, who became his replacement wife. He can be located on Instagram with the username @wvvyhndrxx. His profile, however, is private.

5) Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet

Emily had never been in a serious relationship before appearing on the show. She got a glimpse of her partner Brennan before meeting him at the altar and was reportedly satisfied with her pairing.

Emily's Instagram handle is @balch_so_hard and Brennan's username is @brennanshoykhet.