Where to follow Alyssa from Married at First Sight on Instagram? 

Married at First Sight Australia has all the drama to keep viewers hooked on their television screens, and season 11 of the show is expected to premiere on January 29, 2024. The show's format entails couples meeting for the first time at the altar and spending their wedding night together in a hotel room.

They embark on a honeymoon trip soon after and begin to live together for a while. Each passing week, the pair decides if they want to continue their relationship. At the commitment ceremony, the couple decides if they want to stay or leave.

Viewers of the show have previously watched Alyssa Barmonde marry and divorce Duncan James in Married at First Sight Australia season 10. For those unaware, Alyssa garnered massive traction after the show for blasting her ex after he moved in with co-contestant Evelyn Ellis. Fans can also follow her on Instagram: @alyssa_barmonde.

Married at First Sight star Alyssa Barmonde's Instagram

Alyssa had high hopes of finding Mr. Right on Married at First Sight Australia 10, but nothing came to fruition. She made it through most of the season with Duncan but eventually parted ways at their final vow ceremony. Since breaking off things with Alyssa, Duncan has moved on in his life with fellow cast member Evelyn Ellis.

It is also suggested that Alyssa dated Josh White, who was Evelyn’s partner on the show. However, there seems to be tension looming over the MAFS members. It all happened after Duncan’s comment on the TOSSER podcast. He claimed Josh reached out to him after the show to let him know he was planning to go on a date with Alyssa. He said:

“It wouldn't have stopped anything it was just out of respect, he wasn't asking me, he was informing me... and I was like, '’bro go for it. Mate, I'm happy for ya.'”

Alyssa didn’t take his comment well and replied on her Instagram stories:

“Is it also weird that Duncan threw me and Josh under the bus about going on a date to deflect from the fact neither he nor Evelyn didn't give me ''respect'' to tell me about their relationship and I had to hear from someone else hmm."

Alyssa defended Josh adding:

“Like why even bring it up. When it actually just proved that Josh had enough respect for him (and me) to tell him. But he couldn't reciprocate.”

What is Alyssa Barmonde up to after Married at First Sight Australia season 10?

Hailing from Utah, Alyssa signed for the show only 12 months after ending her seven-year-long marriage. As a single mother, finding love again became a difficult task for the executive assistant. Overwhelmed by dating applications, she found agreeing to the experimental marriage easier to redeem love.

A mental health advocate, she continues to post pictures of herself having fun with her girlfriends on social media. If her Instagram profile is anything to go by, it appears Alyssa is single.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Married at First Sight season 17, Brennan-Emily, Lauren-Orion, Becca-Austin, Clare-Cameron, and Chloe-Michael became the five couples to wed unseen at the altar. Though the release date of Decision Day hasn’t been officially confirmed by the makers, it is expected to arrive anytime in April 2024.

When it comes to the married couple, Lauren and Orion have already asked for a divorce after coming back from their honeymoon trip.

Episode 11 of the season is all set to release on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, exclusively on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET. However, viewers can also watch the show on streaming platforms, including Sling, Philo, and DirectTV Stream.