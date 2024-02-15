“Clear no for me”: Married at First Sight season 17 fans think ATV accident was a sign for Emily 

Episode 17 of Married at First Sight (Denver) season 17 aired this week on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. During one of the segments, fans saw Emily Balch return to the couple's retreat after a deadly accident involving an ATV.

While the incident caused severe injuries, it brought Emily and Brennan closer together ahead of the big decision day, where they decide whether they want to stay together or get a divorce.

Previously, Brennan admitted to not being attracted to his wife, noting that he felt "drained" by her presence. Balch wanted to bring the two closer together during their outdoor retreat, but an accident spelled disaster.

Fans took to social media to react to the accident and noted that, despite Brennan's growing concern for the cast member after the incident, Emily should leave him. A netizen, @Realiteatv30, wrote on X:

"Emily really had her hair matted and tangle on her honeymoon sprained her wrist, and busted her head in one season. The accidents keep getting worse as they approach her decision day. This would be a clear no for me."

Married at First Sight fans react to Emily Balch's ATV accident

Expand Tweet

In last week's episode of Married at First Sight, Emily and Brennan went to ride ATVs as part of the couple's retreat. However, things took a turn when the former fell into a ditch, which resulted in serious injuries.

As soon as her ATV overturned, Brennan and the crew helped Emily and called 911 to get an ambulance on the scene. The Married at First Sight cast member was bleeding profusely and repeatedly asked the crew whether she was going to be okay. Brennan comforted her and then went with her to the hospital to get her checked out.

In the latest episode, Emily returned to the retreat, where she sat down with the rest of the cast members and explained what happened. She told them that she had never seen that much blood.

"I've never seen that much blood from myself. Yeah, I didn't know if I was fully going to make it there for a sec. It was snowy and icy, and there was this branch, and I knew I was going right into this tree."

Emily told the cast of season 17 that it was "snowy and icy" and that there was a branch. She knew she was going right into the tree, and then she "saw blood." The cast member initially thought she had a bloody nose, but it was so much more.

Appreciating Brennan for showing urgency at the time, Emily praised him. The male cast member noted that, seeing Emily in the tree, he just "darted" and told the crew to call 911. He took care of her throughout the episode, comforting her and expressing that he was there for Balch in "sickness and in health."

Fans took to social media to react to the accident, saying that despite the two's growing bond, they do not wish Emily and Brennan to end up together.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Married at First Sight season 17 will return to screens next week with a brand new episode.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE