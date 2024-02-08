Married at first sight: What happened to Emily? Details inside 

Married at First Sight Season 17 Episode 16 'Rocky Retreat' which aired on Wednesday (February 8) on Lifetime saw Emily Balch and her husband Brennan Shoykhet's martial issues worsen.

The couple who were the first to get married this season have had a difficult period following their honeymoon. They had initially bonded on their honeymoon in Mexico over their professional ambitions and hopes for the future.

There appeared to be attraction between Emily and Brennan but their relationship took a stumbling block post-honeymoon. Brennan admitted that he wasn't attracted to Emily and that he felt 'drained'.

Emily tried to reignite the spark that brought them together by booking an ATV ride. But, it would end in disaster for the Denver resident on the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

What happened to Emily on Married at First Sight?

The ATV ride that Emily organized was to try and repair their tumultuous relationship and have the couple bond. Things were going well as the couple wore smiles whilst driving their bikes on the adventure date.

However, Emily clipped a rock and was sent tumbling down in the snow. Her ATV camera showed the moment in which she went off track and ended up crashing.

Brennan ran to check on his MAFS wife and viewers could soon see was heavily bleeding from her ATV. The crew, Brennan, and a guide all attended to Emily and someone was heard saying (via Entertainment Tonight):

"We got lots of blood; she cut her head open."

A shocked Emily could be heard asking her MAFS husband:

"Am I gonna be okay?"

Brennan comforted her and responded:

"You're gonna be alright."

Brennan stroked Emily's hand and held a towel to her wound as 911 was called. He only left her side once paramedics came to take her away in the ambulance.

Emily's husband was extremely concerned while watching her get taken away:

"This is f***ing bad."

Brennan visits Emily in the hospital

Brennan will visit Emily at the hospital in the next episode of Married at First Sight season 17. A preview clip has been released which shows Emily lying in a hospital bed with her head wrapped and her hair bloodied.

Her MAFS husband sat in a chair next to her and held her hand. He said in an interview (via Screen Rant):

"I'm just praying, hoping everything is okay. But I'm here, sickness and in health."

This positive mindset displayed by Brennan after what happened to Emily may pleasantly surprise fans. Viewers have previously slammed him for his behavior towards his MAFS wife.

Emily is struggling to decide what to do ahead of decision day

Emily has been struggling to decide whether she wants to be with Brennan in the long run. Married at First Sight Decision day is on the horizon and she's had issues with his attitude, particularly when trying to talk about one another's feelings, per Screen Rant.

Brennan is shocked to learn that his MAFS wife may not decide to stay with him. She's hopeful that they come to a mutual decision. What happened to Emily on the ATV ride could help them improve their communication ahead of decision day.

You can catch the next episode of Married at First Sight Season 17 on February 14 2024 on Lifetime at 8 PM ET.

