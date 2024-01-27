Married At First Sight: Brennan's friend sheds light on past relationship patterns amid wedding struggle with Emily

Married At First Sight viewers know Brennan and Emily, who wed sight unseen, had a rocky start to their marriage and still struggle to find common ground and adjust to their married life. After the honeymoon, Brennan openly admitted he wasn’t attracted to Emily and refused to move into a shared space.

Though there has been progress, Brennan deems it challenging to develop a physical connection with Emily. In episode 13, Exploring Intimacy at an Altitude, released on January 17, Brennan took relationship advice from his close friend Richie on how to mend things with Emily.

Brennan, who is a senior account management specialist in B2B sales and marketing, noted that he struggles with developing a “romantic element” in his relationships, but he’s getting along well with his wife.

Richie didn’t mince words when he highlighted the hard truths about Brennan's pattern of getting "stuck in his head," which could become a dealbreaker in relationships.

Married At First Sight star Brennan gets called out by friend

In last week's episode, Brennan sought advice from his friend Richie, who revealed the former's ability to become enraged about little matters that had harmed prior relationships.

“You know, your roommate leaves something out and you'd just be pissed at the roommate. It's happened with relationships in the past, you know, there can be one little thing that bothers you and that one little thing will trump any other connection you had.”

Richie explained that if one thought gets registered in Brennan’s head, it is hard for him to snap out of it. He continued:

“I worry that in your head you said there's no romantic connection, and now you're kind of... I don't want you to close your doors to the opportunity that it could happen.”

Richie insisted that actions speak louder than words when it comes to a romantic connection, emphasizing how he wants Brennan to break his normal pattern of dealing with relationships. He advised him to try to do things outside of what he'd been told.

Meanwhile, Brennan added that he has been making efforts, like hugging Emily more, to break the ice when it comes to physical intimacy.

Brennan and Emily's journey on Married At First Sight

Previously, at the housewarming party, Emily’s friends weren’t impressed by her spouse’s mannerisms. Episode 10, Breaking Up the Party, saw the spouses going for a potluck dinner, but the happiness evaporated quickly after the explosive visit of Dr. Pia Holec, a s*x therapist and psychologist on the show. She visited Brennan and Emily, but the discussion wasn’t cordial.

Brennan didn’t let Emily chip in with her words, and his edgewise interruptions were highlighted multiple times by the doctor. Dr. Pia wanted to extract the reason behind Emily’s uncomfortable mannerisms, but Brennan kept interrupting his wife.

Later in episode 12, Emily and Brennan again did not exhibit their best behavior. They fought during their one-month anniversary dinner, reaching a breaking point when Brennan suggested only being friends with Emily. The couple attempted to do a relationship-building Q&A exercise in a hot tub, but it did not go well, and Brennan grew angry, spoiling the fun.

Besides Brennan and Emily, Becca and Austin, and Michael and Chloe are the other couples who are trying to adjust to their experimental marriage. Notably, Clare-Cameron and Lauren-Orion have already called it quits for each other on Married At First Sight season 17.

Those interested can continue to watch the new episodes of Married At First Sight season 17 every Wednesday exclusively on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.